Man has heart attack and has cardiac arrest for 55 minutes: ‘Very crazy feeling’ – 03/21/2022

Metallurgist Vanderlei Cruz Ferreira, 64, is a man of faith and believes that nothing is by chance. For him, it was God who put a team of five cardiologists, in addition to 10 other health professionals, to save his life on February 18 at the São Luiz Anália Franco Hospital and Maternity Hospital, in the east side of São Paulo. Vanderlei suffered a heart attack and spent 55 minutes in cardiac arrest. His chance of survival was less than 1%.

“It’s a very crazy feeling”, begins the metallurgist, in conversation with Live well. The last thing he remembers about that Friday was someone saying “take his clothes off” during the call. With the intensity of the pain, he passed out and only woke up the next day, already asking what had happened.

That morning, he got sick at work. He couldn’t breathe and he felt a very strong tightness in his chest. He asked his sons, who work with him in the family business, to take him to the hospital. As a getaway pilot, Vinícius arrived at the hospital in the shortest time he could: 25 minutes. “Get ready for a fine,” he warned his father.

Around noon, Vanderlei arrived at the emergency room with a very intense back pain. Following hospital protocol, an electrocardiogram was performed. On the screen, the exam showed the heart attack. Vanderlei was sent to the third floor of the hospital, where the catheterization sector is located. On the way, he had a series of cardiac arrests that, in total, lasted 55 minutes.

Rafael Domiciano, cardiologist and coordinator of the sector at the hospital, was waiting for the patient to arrive and was surprised by the delay. He decided to go down to the emergency room to see what was happening and saw Vanderlei being revived. In addition to cardiac massage, a defibrillator had to be used to bring the metalworker back to life.

Cardiologist Rafael Domiciano with Vanderlei Ferreira, 64, and part of the team that treated him after a heart attack and cardiac arrest Image: Personal archive

Typically, patients are resuscitated for an average of 20 minutes. From that time, the medical team needs to assess whether or not it is worth insisting. In addition to the chances of survival being very small after so long, there is a very high risk that the patient will have neurological sequelae. “This can generate a lot of suffering for the family”, explains the doctor.

In Vanderlei’s case, Rafael and the team took into account the fact that he was a young patient with no major comorbidities. During cardiac arrest, he presented one pulse or the other, which gave doctors hope.

For the doctor, it is difficult to explain what motivated the team to insist on bringing Vanderlei back. The presence of the family in the waiting room, distressed but very united, made the team insist a little more. “It’s not an easy decision,” he rehearses. “There’s no clear explanation, but we felt he didn’t want to leave,” he says.

The cardiologist believes that Vanderlei fought hard for his life at that moment, and when he gave signs of a pulse, the team had to be quick. After 76 minutes, just over an hour — from the start of care in the emergency room until the coronary artery was cleared — the catheterization was performed (a procedure that takes 10 minutes).

inexplicable case

When Vanderlei was intubated and sent to the cardiology ICU after the procedure, Rafael didn’t know how — or if — he would wake up. “In patients who spend more than 30 minutes in cardiac arrest, the risk of neurological damage is close to 90%”, says the cardiologist. “We wondered what the consequences would be, our concern was with the neuro and cardio part, since during a heart attack the heart loses a lot of strength.”

Inexplicably, Vanderlei woke up the next day, 24 hours after being admitted to the hospital, with no serious sequelae, just confused.

“He could have been in a coma or without moving a limb, having convulsions. But none of that happened”, says the doctor. Vanderlei could have had brain, kidney, lung, heart damage. “Despite all the time of cardiac arrest, he didn’t have any cardiac dysfunction, which was highly unlikely,” he says.

“I’ve seen cases where the patient came back, but like this, without deficit, it’s the first time. We have colleagues in the hospital with 20, 30 years of experience who have never seen this.”

When Vanderlei woke up, he was scared because he was intubated and tied to the bed, he couldn’t understand very well what was happening. The patient’s only complaint was chest pain, caused by the massages and shocks from the defibrillator.

“This moved me a lot, and I woke up worried about my children”, he says. “But I felt great, I’ve never felt so good in my life,” says Vanderlei, who spent just seven days in the hospital — six in the ICU and just one in his room.

Vanderlei, 64, survived a heart attack and cardiac arrest for 40 minutes Image: Personal archive

Because of what happened, Vanderlei says he is taking a real vacation for the first time in many years. “Stress got me into this situation,” she says. Owner of a metallurgy company, Vanderlei spent the last few years immersed in the stress of debt and that was the main factor that caused his heart attack. “Stress is a risk factor despised by people”, says cardiologist Rafael Domitiano.

Vanderlei says he had a sedentary life and was being treated for hypertension, but he arrived at the emergency room with normal blood pressure measurements, without peaks. He doesn’t smoke and only drinks socially, without exaggeration, he ate three meals a day and had a regular sleep schedule. Now, “on vacation,” he has taken to exercising regularly, enjoys going for walks, and eats five meals a day.

Gradually, he wants to resume his work routine. “It can’t be at the pace it was before, but my life is work, if I don’t work, I’ll be bad”, he reflects. “I’m on the mend, but I feel like I’m missing something,” she says.

One of the lessons Vanderlei learned, however, was the importance of slowing down. A week before the infarction, he was in Natal (RN) with his wife “to de-stress”.

“But I couldn’t turn it off for a minute,” he confesses. It was two days after returning home that he was admitted to the hospital. “There’s God’s hand in it,” he opines. “I really thank God, the doctors for everything they went through with me, they didn’t give up on me, they gave me the chance to survive. I have a great gratitude that I will carry in my heart forever.”

Vanderlei (center), 64, with the team who attended to him after a heart attack and 40-minute cardiac arrest Image: Personal archive

Rafael says that Vanderlei’s case also moved the hospital staff. “He’s a very strong man,” he comments. “There is this image of a hospital that we have no feelings for patients, but he moved all the teams. It was a great victory for us that he left the hospital well, this is the biggest payment our team could have.”

Although the 18th of February is not Vanderlei’s birthday, for him, it is as if he had gained a new birthday. By WhatsApp, he wrote to the report last Friday (18): “Today I celebrate a month of life”. In the following messages, a photo with an account written in pen on paper: “From now on, I must celebrate two birthdays.”