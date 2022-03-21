Mariupol bury its dead in the street

Ukrainian city is one of the hardest hit by Russian bombings

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (Reuters) – Andrei is busy burying dead neighbors in a makeshift grave by the side of the road, opposite a bombed-out apartment block. Natalia wonders if her own house is still standing, while a family worries about how long their meager food supplies might last.

Sunday marks just another day of horror and mayhem in Mariupol, the port city in eastern Ukraine that has seen some of the heaviest bombing and fighting since Russia began its invasion on February 24.

Pausing with his shovel, Andrei said the neighbors he was burying were not killed by Russian bombs or grenades, but died of illnesses exacerbated by the enormous stress of recent weeks after failing to get medical help.

“The bombs didn’t kill them, but all that… the situation – the basements, the lack of physical activity, the stress, the cold too,” he said.

Nearby, several bodies were covered in dirty blankets. Some people passed carrying their belongings in plastic bags or cardboard boxes. A boy pushed a grocery cart next to a bombed car.

Andrei said he and his friends were advised by Ukraine’s military to store the corpses in cold basements, but these are already full of people taking shelter from Russian artillery and missile attacks.

“I hope there is some kind of reburial and this is only temporary,” he added, pointing to the hole in the ground.

‘EVERYTHING IS DESTROYED’

Some 400,000 people have been stranded in the strategic port city on the Sea of ​​Azov for more than two weeks, with little or no access to water, food, heating or electricity, local officials say.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia’s siege of Mariupol was “a terror that will be remembered for centuries”.

Russia’s Defense Ministry blamed “Ukrainian nationalists” on Sunday for what it called a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Mariupol and gave the city until the early hours of Monday to surrender. He said 59,000 people had been evacuated from Mariupol in the past three days, the TASS news agency reported.

Sitting in a basement that has now been her home for 11 days, Irina Chernenko, the university’s librarian, said she didn’t know how much longer they could survive like this.

“We hope for the best – live like human beings. The apartment block is destroyed, everything is destroyed. Where can we go from the basement?” she said.

“We are cooking on the fire. For now we have food and firewood. In a week we will have nothing, no food.”

Some parts of the city are controlled by Russian forces and others remain under Ukrainian control, so residents do not know the fate of relatives who live in other districts.

Natalia, a kindergarten worker, said she was with her children and could not go back to her own apartment on the other side of town.

“There is no news, no information. It’s all ruined… We don’t know how we’re going to live now.”

