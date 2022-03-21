Martin Wolf: ‘Democracies and autocracies will come into conflict’ – Economy

Globalization has reached its peak and is now beginning to regress, especially with the impact of the war between Russia and the Ukraineevaluates the newspaper’s chief economics commentator Financial Times, Martin Wolf. Faced with this scenario, it is inevitable that the world will be divided into two blocks – one led by Europe and USA and another, for China and Russia. “We have begun to move into an era of geopolitical conflicts between democracies and autocracies. And that can last a long time.”

For Wolf, Brazil should be one of the least affected by this new scenario. “Given its size and exports, the country will be able to continue trading with both sides.” The commentator also says that the destiny of Brazil depends only on the decisions made by its population and says he is concerned about the options of candidates for the Presidency. “I would like to see a younger, more competent leader who tells the truth to Brazilians and tries to unite them to use the immense potential that Brazil has.”

Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

Comparison with the 70’s

It is reasonable to imagine that the energy shock and its economic impact will be somewhat smaller, because the intensity of the use of Petroleum decreased. It seems unlikely that inflation will rise as much as it did then. But we have a new element: the rise in food prices. So for food and energy importing countries, it could be worse than in the 1970s. It’s not clear how long this inflationary shock will last, and we don’t know what the financial impact will be.

Last time, countries like Brazil were encouraged to borrow money to manage the oil price problem. This led to the debt crisis of the 1980s. We are not seeing any of that for now. I might add that this war is more worrisome than anything that happened in the 1970s. To me, the use of nuclear weapons seems more dangerous now. In any case, I am sure that we will see geopolitical and geoeconomic changes resulting from the war in the next 10 or 15 years that we cannot now anticipate.

stagflation

The most obvious way to change this stagflation trend is to reverse the rise in energy and food prices, which we had already seen and which accelerated during the war. For that, the war would have to end and sanctions would have to be lifted. In addition, restrictions on energy production, which existed before the war, would have to be overcome. This would have to include acceptance by Europeans of dependence on Russian gas and oil indefinitely. I don’t think any of that is likely. It seems clear to me that stagflation – the combination of weak growth, if not recession, with high inflation – will last for at least two years. And there’s a good chance, due to a second round of effects, that it will last longer.

globalization

The openness of the world economy, that is, the tendency for trade to grow faster than world GDP, was a powerful force between 1980 and the 2008 crisis. Most countries were affected by this to a significant degree. . Brazil, not much, but in Asia, globalization was incredible. Since 2008, we have not ‘de-globalized’, but international trade has stopped growing faster than global GDP. This is partly because the pace of growth of Chinese imports has slowed, but also because the globalization of supply chains has reached a somewhat exhausting degree, given that the trade liberalization policy has sort of stalled. The last major event of global trade liberalization was China’s entry into the WTO 21 years ago. Then, of course, the 2008 crisis slowed down financial globalization. There has been a huge increase in the cross-border holding of financial assets. Foreign direct investment continued, but did not grow as before. This is partly because of the shock of the financial crisis and partly over the past seven years because tension between the West and China has grown.

China is the main actor in the globalization process, and China’s international trade to GDP ratio has been declining since 2008, as businesses, people and governments are becoming more distrustful of each other. The willingness to engage in international trade and build international supply chains, particularly in China, has waned. Finally, we had covid, which was also a shock to supply chains. Already well before the war, the process of globalization is slower, if not stopped. If you consider all this, we’ve reached the peak of globalization, and it’s slowing down. Now we have the war. Wars heighten the idea that we need strategic autonomy and to be assured of supply chains.

Russia and China

Russia is not a very important country economically, except for commodities. But China has supported Russia. This is making Europeans and Americans more hostile than ever before. The biggest change will be in Europe, because the Americans were already hostile. In Europe, there had been a commitment to opening borders. Europeans believe that international trade is a basis for peace. The Germans, in particular, believed that trade with China was profitable and geopolitically fruitful, as were their beliefs with Russia regarding energy. This began to be questioned in the last year.

Europeans are most concerned about Chinese ownership of European businesses and Chinese intellectual property. Russian aggression, the ensuing embargoes and the Chinese indication that support for Russia is inevitable will make Europe suspicious of China. This process is strengthening ties between the US and Europe, strengthening NATO. I haven’t seen such great Western harmony since the early 1980s. So I think there will be a ‘deglobalization’ between Western countries and Russia and China. There will be two blocs emerging, one from West-Central and the other from countries close to China and Russia. The other countries will have to decide how they will maintain trade relations. Most will want a good relationship with both. Brazil will want this for commercial reasons, preserving its autonomy. It will be a mess. But we have begun to move into an era of geopolitical conflict between democracies and autocracies. And that can go on for a long time and be very profound.

Brazil

Brazil must be one of the economies least affected by this scenario. It is a big country, which is far from the main actors. The closest country is the US, and the US will not interfere directly in Brazil. Neither does China. Due to its size and exports, the country will be able to continue trading relatively freely with both sides. Brazil has never become a very globalized country, its industrial economy has been little dynamic and poorly integrated. My vision has always been that 90% of what determines Brazil’s success are the decisions made by Brazilians: the quality of their leaders.

There are, however, some dangers that Brazil must avoid. The financial sector can become unstable. Companies should not be indebted in dollars. Brazil needs to preserve monetary stability, not allow it to slide into inflation. The country has done well in this area, but I don’t know how long this will last with populism. And, of course, Brazil needs better leadership. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that and I worry about presidential candidates.

future government

I would expect a new government squid was better than a new government Bolsonaro, which I think is the worst a government can be. Well, clearly it can be even worse, as a government Putin. In Lula’s early years, I believed he was doing basically everything right. I think people became very confident about that. And he didn’t do enough. I don’t have the same hope I had for Lula 20 years ago. I would like to see a young leader, with the right ideas, competent, who tells the truth to Brazilians and tries to unite them to use the immense potential that Brazil has.