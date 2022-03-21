Microsoft Xbox is working on “unexpected” new hardware, according to an insider

According to a new rumor, Microsoft Xbox would be working on a new hardware that would be “unexpected”so maybe something other than a console or a device specifically dedicated to video games.

That’s what the usual reports “Shpeshal Nick” Baker, now a fixture among gaming rumors, is often the source of rumors that, however, have also turned out to be correct in the past. So, although it is not a completely reliable source, it can be taken into account given the above, but we need a lot of caution.

During the new edition of the podcast Xbox EraNick reported that “Xbox has some hardware that they want to show off, but it’s in a different area than people might expect.”. All this could suggest the famous dongle or stick (pendrive) for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud that Microsoft has been planning for some time, according to various rumors.

(Rumor) Shpeshal Nick says “Xbox has some hardward that they want to show that they’re going to show that falls into a different bucket then people are expecting”. “It maybe coming out this year, but it’s not definitely happening this year… pic.twitter.com/yBvd7T9BJh — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) March 20, 2022

The idea is that Microsoft intends to launch a device in the style Amazon Fire Stick to be easily applied to any display, able to connect to the Xbox Cloud and thus allow the use of games from the catalog Xbox Game Pass on cloud gaming anywhere without having to go through a console, a PC, a smartphone or a tablet.

The issue had been mentioned by Microsoft itself some time ago when it talked about integrating Xbox Game Pass into TVs, although it’s not certain that it really intends to launch a low-cost device that could represent some sort of competition for its own consoles. However, we have long seen that the approach of the Redmond company is now different from that of a normal console manufacturer, aiming above all at expanding the user base of its ecosystem, so the idea is far from absurd, let’s see in that this will give.