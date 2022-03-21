NASA has a photo for your birthday. learn how to see

For astrology lovers and those who like to know about the subject, NASA’s website APOD (Astronomy Picture of the Day) went viral on TikTok after discovering that it can reveal which photo of space was taken on the day, month and year you he was born. Photos can be discovered from June 16, 1995.

The project website is maintained by NASA and for Michigan Technological University (USA). According to the website, each day, an image of the universe is shown to people with an explanation posted by a professional astronomer.

Despite the “90s web page” layout, the online archive has recently gone viral from posts on TikTok.

Find out how to see:

1 step: go to the website APOD

2 Step: the page will show a list of dates, from newest to oldest. You can scroll to the desired item, or give that famous “Ctrl F” to quickly locate the desired term — year, month in English and the day. Then just click on the image title

3 Step: As an example, we clicked on the link for September 27, 2009. Entitled The Annotated Galactic Center, the photo is composed of a mosaic of galaxies observable by ground-based telescopes.

However, it is also worth checking out any other image on the site, regardless of any affective date. Below, for example, an aurora over the Alaska region (USA), photographed on October 6, 2010.

*With information from Portal R7