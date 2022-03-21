Nearly 200,000 people attend rally in support of Putin in Moscow

posted on 03/19/2022 06:00



(credit: Ramil SITDIKOV / AFP)

In an attempt to demonstrate power, and prove that he has the Russians on his side, President Vladimir Putin yesterday packed the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea. Greeted by an effusive audience, lulled by musical performances and special effects, the host turned the celebration into a staunch defense of the war — which he treats as a “special operation” — against Ukraine, which enters its 24th day today. “We know what we need to do, at what cost, and we will carry out our plans,” the Russian leader said.

According to estimates, there were 95,000 people inside the stadium and another 100,000 outside. A profusion of Russian flags protruded. Anti-Nazi slogans and patriotic chants echoed in Luzhniki. “For a world without Nazism”, “For Russia”, proclaimed the banners displayed by the public. On all sides, the “Z” — a letter of the Latin alphabet, non-existent in Cyrillic, transformed into a pro-Moscow symbol in the war — adorned the chests of those present at the ceremony.

As he took the stage, Putin greeted troops in combat in Ukraine with a quote from the Bible. “The words that come to me are those of the Holy Scriptures: there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” he said. Russia justifies its current military operation in Ukraine on the need to “denazify” the country, accused of committing genocide against the Russian-speaking population.

To the sound of Russia, Russia chanted by the crowd, Putin praised the “heroism” of the soldiers who “combat, who act side by side during this military operation, and who, if necessary, use their own bodies to defend their comrades” and prevent the trajectory of “a bullet”.

Technical problem

At this point in the speech, Putin disappeared from the screens due to technical problems. Public broadcaster Rossiya-24, which broadcast the speech, continued to show other images of the event. Fifteen minutes later, the broadcast of Putin’s speech resumed, now recorded. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there was “technical failure on a server”.

The president also praised the union of the country. “It’s been a long time since we’ve experienced such a degree of unity,” he said. Two days earlier, however, during a meeting with his government team, Putin had said that Russia must get rid of “traitors” against the conflict. “I am convinced that this necessary and natural self-purification of society will strengthen us,” he said at the time.

Protests against the invasion have become frequent in major Russian cities since the start of the conflict. In three weeks, more than 15,000 people were arrested. In addition, many left the country because they disagreed with the offensive.

But yesterday, the message was one of cohesion. Politicians, sports medalists and artists took to the stage and messages of loyalty to the Kremlin chief multiplied. Known for composing and performing patriotic songs, Oleg Gazmanov sang the hit Made in the USSR, in one of the stanzas he says: “Ukraine and Crimea, Belarus and Moldova, this is my country”.

“We are a country and a people who appreciate and defend peace, fight against evil […] true freedom is to be free from evil. We cannot be afraid because we live in love and with faith”, proclaimed the spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy, Maria Zakharova.

The father of a pro-Moscow separatist from eastern Ukraine who died a few days ago was also called to the stage to salute the Russian army that is “on the front lines”. “I want to tell you to support the president,” declared Artyom Zhoga, who came expressly for the occasion, as he is the commander of a separatist unit on the Donetsk front. “A nation that believes in its president cannot be defeated,” concluded the Russian leader.