North Korea fires rocket launcher, says South Korea – News

North Korea fired rocket launchers on Sunday, the South Korean army said, in the latest episode of Pyongyang’s weapons testing frenzy this year. “There were shots this morning that we suspect were from several North Korean rocket launchers,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message to reporters.





“Our military keeps our defenses ready while closely monitoring related events,” he added, without further details.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing anonymous officials, Pyongyang fired four shots in western waters over the course of an hour starting at 7:20 am from an unspecified location in South Pyongan province.

The purpose of these shots was being evaluated, the agency added.

South Korea’s National Security Council held an emergency meeting and stressed the need to maintain a firm posture of prepared defenses to “avoid a security vacuum during the government’s transition period”, the presidency said in a statement.

South Korea held presidential elections on March 9 and its winner, Yoon Suk-yeol, an advocate of a tougher stance against the North, will not take office until May 10.





Seoul and Washington consider that the nuclear-armed North Korea is preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range for the first time since 2017, likely disguised as a space launch.

On Wednesday, the South Korean army warned of a failed launch by North Korea that analysts said could have been that projectile.