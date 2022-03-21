Nutritionist unites flavor and health in dishes that value ingredients

posted on 03/20/2022 08:00 / updated on 03/20/2022 10:14



When she lived for a season in Lyon, France, Roberta Azevedo was so nervous on Wednesdays that she felt sick. This was the day of the week when the residents of the house where she lived cooked for their colleagues. “We split into pairs and every week everyone got together and one of those pairs prepared dinner. There were young people of all nationalities — from the UK, from Poland, from France …”, she recalls. The problem is that Roberta didn’t know how to cook at all and was tense just thinking about her turn to take over the pots. She soon realized that she urgently needed to turn around. “If not, I’d just eat cheese and baguette,” she jokes.

The brasiliense, who was in France doing a postgraduate course in the fashion area, started to ask her friends for tips on how and where to buy the best and freshest ingredients. She also enrolled in a fast food course to learn the basics of the basics.

That experience forever marked Roberta’s life, and she began to look at food in a different way. “Over time, I managed to have food autonomy, I produced my own food, I was no longer hostage to a restaurant, I didn’t depend on anyone.” More than that: she began to value the origin of what she put on the table.

Graduated in fashion and with a consolidated career in the area, Roberta did not see gastronomy as a profession, but as something personal. “I’ve always eaten well. As I tend to put on weight, I allowed myself to try new flavors.” For 10 years, the designer worked in the fashion market, especially in the luxury segment. As soon as she graduated, she was a junior stylist at Redley; later, assistant to stylist Gilda Midani. In addition to a two-year stay in France, where she studied and interned in Lyon and Paris, she lived in New York, where she worked at the renowned Moschino brand.

Back in Brazil, he got a job at Acaju Brasil, an importer of international luxury brands in São Paulo. But he wasn’t happy. “Although fashion is a political and behavioral act, I felt that I was living in an ephemeral world. My creative side was not stimulated. And I decided to stop working with fashion.” In 2014, he gave up everything and returned to Brasília, the city where his family lived and which has always been his safe haven.

At first, he wasn’t sure what to do. She sought the help of a coach to try to understand her skills and know which professional path to take. It was there that gastronomy entered the life of the brasiliense. She and a friend have joined the social network Eat With, an international start-up that promotes gastronomic experiences in which a chef or cook opens the doors of their own home and prepares intimate and personalized dinners or lunches.

Whenever she promoted one of these events, Roberta posted photos on social media. That’s how, in 2015, a friend, a personal chef, invited them to open a buffet. The chef would be responsible for the execution of the menu and the stylist for the operational part. “It was a personalized service, everything adapted to the client’s needs. As it was a public that knew about drinks and haute cuisine, it was very demanding.”

Roberta, however, was not completely satisfied. “What we did was almost a fashion show: beautiful and impactful. But that’s all. It didn’t promote health, and I understand that gastronomy alone doesn’t work, it needs to nourish.” Faced with this concern, she decided to start the faculty of nutrition. She intended to know foods and use them in the best possible way. “I didn’t want people to say ‘today I’m going to make an exception and stick my foot in the jackfruit’. I wanted them to eat a tasty meal every day, but one that nourishes and hydrates.”

In college, Roberta was enchanted by all areas. And she saw that this was the way to go. She bought the partner’s share of the buffet and took over the kitchen. She started to create smart menus, thinking about the ingredients that would make the recipe delicious, but nutritionally balanced. She discovered the existence of an enormous diversity of food groups and infinite possibilities.

At the same time, he developed a carrot cake that became a kind of business card. “All over the world, there is this carrot cake, the carrot cake, which is made with nuts, spices and cream cheese. less dry, and I kept experimenting. It took three years to come up with the perfect recipe.”

Roberta named her creation Bolo Berta Caroteno — a play on her name and carotene, a natural substance responsible for the coloring of some vegetables, including carrots, which is very good for health. She started to sell it on order and at fairs in the city. “When the pandemic came and I didn’t have any more events to do, it was the time when I sold the cake the most. People wanted food that would comfort them in such a difficult time. It helped pay for my college.”

It was also at the height of the pandemic that Roberta took on a great challenge: setting up her first restaurant. She was invited to be part of a creative economy project, the Infinu space, at W3 Sul, which brings together gastronomy, fashion, handicrafts and small local merchants. She was offered a 12m² store. “It was perfect for me because, being small, it wouldn’t need a big investment. I wouldn’t have to resort to a partner or a loan.”

In June 2020, the Seasonal Comedoria was inaugurated, a place where Roberta could put into practice everything she believes in when it comes to gastronomy. As the name implies, the restaurant works with seasonal ingredients. In addition to making the product cheaper, the food arrives fresher on the customer’s plate. “Before, I thought I gave carrots all year round. And it’s not like that, there’s the period of their harvest, when it will be more nutritious”, she exemplifies.

With a lean menu, the nutritionist makes smart substitutions, according to the time of year. For example, the PF, traditionally made up of rice, beans, vegetables, egg and a protein, at Comedoria can be substituted with lentils, chickpeas, quinoa, cowpeas, red beans… depending on seasonality. .

Another concern of Roberta is with the origin of the ingredients: she only buys from local producers. Despite not being a vegetarian or vegan restaurant, the offer of animal protein is limited. “We work, basically, with fish and pork. The dish that we sell the most is a sustainably managed arapaima, which comes from the Projeto Gosto da Amazônia, which I support. The pork is from Casa do Ho Holanda”, she exemplifies.

With a vast knowledge of the cuisine of several countries, the nutritionist also creates dishes that embrace this variety, always letting the food shine. “I try to get out of the Brazilian binary, sweet and salty, and I try to bring to my recipes an explosion of flavors”, she says. And she summarizes her philosophy of life and work: “Gastronomy is wonderful and nutrition is the future. I believe in nutrigastronomy”.

Chia pudding with coconut milk, spices and orange marmalade

Ingredients

170g of chia

500ml of coconut milk

50g brown sugar

10g of honey

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1/2 teaspoon powdered ginger

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/2 coffee spoon of nutmeg

100g of orange jam

Way of doing

In a bowl, place the coconut milk, sugar, honey and spices. Stir well and in circular motions until completely dissolved. Add the chia seeds to the mixture and stir until well combined.

Put in jars and take it to the fridge for 4 hours.

When serving, finish with a tablespoon of orange marmalade.

Makes 2 servings

