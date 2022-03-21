oral health challenges of transgender people







Kauanny Vieira, 34, was only able to start her dental treatment 12 years after starting the gender transition process, with hormone therapy Photo: Kauanny Vieira/ Personal Archive

Smiling freely is the dream of Kauanny Vieira, 34, who lives in Grajaú, in the south of São Paulo. That’s because she was only able to start dental treatment 12 years after starting her gender transition process, whose use of hormones, without a doctor’s prescription, can harm oral health. The lack of access to free care, the absence of specific protocols for monitoring transgender patients, in addition to other social factors are the main causes of the lack of oral health of the LGBTQIA+ population, according to experts.

“The smile is the first thing people see and it shows who we are”, said the patient who a few years ago sought care with a dentist through the Unified Health System, but gave up the treatment after experiencing situations of prejudice, a reality for many transsexual and transvestite women, who end up without free preventive medical follow-up. With the gender transition process advanced, taking care of oral health has become an emergency “beyond the aesthetic issue”, as she describes it. Currently, dental treatment is carried out in a private clinic, but the process is always interrupted due to lack of financial resources. “There I pay everything right, and as I pay they treat me well, unlike the public, where I’ve heard jokes”, she said.

The study ˜Private spending on oral health in Brazil: analysis of data from the Family Budget Survey, published in 2009, showed that at the time, Brazilians spent an average of R$ 42.19 (per capita per year) on oral health. Currently, Kauanny pays R$120.00 monthly for his treatment.

transodont

According to professor and specialist in Collective Health and Master in Dental Clinic from the Federal University of Juiz de Fora, Luiz Eduardo de Almeida, 44 years old, while for cisgender people (who identify with the gender assigned socially at birth), the dentist can be synonymous with uncomfortable and painful exams, for trans people and transvestites, going to the specialist is a challenge that begins even before arriving at the office. “Going to the dentist is the tip of the situation, first that person [trans], you need to prepare to leave the house, face the doorman, expose yourself on the street, get on public transport, to then get to the dentist and maybe also face prejudice in the service”, he emphasizes. In his doctorate in the area of ​​Public Health, the specialist develops the research “The Impact of Oral Health on the Quality of Life of the LGBTQIA+ Population”, available until June this year, which investigates changes in the oral health of people from the LGBTQIA+ community and the impact on living society caused by these problems. The content can be followed on social media (@saude.bucal.lgbtqia).

Also according to the specialist, in Brazil there is little research on the subject, but it is possible to say that the use of licit or illicit drugs, traumatic experiences, STIs and STDs, in addition to the non-prescription use of hormones, in addition to the absence of medical follow-up , are among the reasons that most affect the oral health of trans and transvestites.

“The hormones used by transvestites and transsexuals, such as estrogen or progesterone, cause an increase in blood circulation, causing possible inflammation in the gums, which progress to cases of gingivitis, for example. For trans and transmusculin men, the use of hormones can also cause sensitivity in the gum and harm the bone structure of the mouth”, explained the specialist.

mouth value

The specialist explains that the mouth has a biosocial aspect, which must be considered. “It’s not just an organ that serves for communication and nutrition. It carries subjectivity and also the history of each one. It’s through the mouth that people love kissing. The mouth is also a sexual organ. That’s why dentists need, during care, look at the social issues and barriers that person broke to get to the office, and not stigmatize trans patients by relating their bodies to the health problems they have.

Service protocols

In 2020, the City of São Paulo launched the Protocol for the care of transsexuals and transvestites in the municipality, with an exclusive chapter for oral health where it is possible to find information that helps and encourages humane treatment for the trans and transvestites population.