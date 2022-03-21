Plane crashes in China: Is Boeing 737-800 safe?

The Boeing 737NG model plane, like the one that crashed in China today with 132 people on board, has recorded another ten fatal accidents since the beginning of its operations in 1997, according to a survey by the plane’s manufacturer, Boeing. One of them was in Brazil — the crash of a Gol plane in 2006.

The 737-NG has nothing to do with the 737-Max, which was suspended by several countries after technical failures caused accidents with hundreds of deaths.

Gol plane collided with business jet

Wreckage of the Boeing 737-800 that crashed in Mato Grosso in 2006; Gol flight 1907 accident killed all 154 people on board Image: Jorge Araújo/Folhapress

In Brazil, the Flight 1907 had taken off from Manaus and was headed for Brasília, when there was a mid-air collision with Embraer’s Legacy 600 executive jet.

The left wing of the Gol plane was seriously damaged, followed by the crash in a forested region in Mato Grosso. The Legacy 600 managed to land at a military base minutes later.

All 154 people aboard Flight 1907 died in the tragedy, making it the second-worst crash with the 737NG model in terms of fatalities.

It is considered safe

Despite the accidents, the sum of occurrences makes the model one of the safest among commercial aircraft.

Serious accidents, such as falls or collisions, in which there are deaths and total loss of the aircraft, are considered for these statistics.

According to Boeing, there were 0.09 serious accidents with fatalities for every one million takeoffs by the end of 2020, the period covered by the study. There is no record of other accidents of the type with the plane in 2021, besides the one that happened today.

O 737NG that dropped today in China is from the 737-800 variant. It has nothing to do with Max, involved in several controversies. The Max has had a rate of 7.12 serious accidents per million takeoffs since its launch, according to Boeing.

He has been banned from flying in China since 2019, following the plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which caused Boeing’s biggest crisis in more than a hundred years.

Worst accident was in India in 2010

The most fatal accident involving the 737NG was an Air India Express plane in May 2010, with 158 fatalities. Eight of the 166 people on board survived.

The plane was heading from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Mangalore, southern India, and landed the wrong way, leaving the runway. He crashed into a hill and caught fire.

At the time, investigators pointed out that the pilot was “drowsy”. It was possible to hear snoring in the black box recordings, in addition to the copilot’s warning for the landing to be aborted.

Shot down by missile in Iran in 2020

In January 2020, a Ukrainian International Airlines 737-800 (737NG variant) was shot down while flying over Iran. Although initially denied, Iran eventually took the blame for the tragedy.

According to the Iranian government, a military man made a wrong decision and fired the missile by mistake, killing all 176 people on board.

Since the plane was intentionally shot down (even if the decision was made in error), it does not enter the accident statistics.

Modern version of the classic 737

The Boeing 737NG is a modernized version of the classic 737, one of the best-selling commercial airliners in the world. The “NG” in its name stands for Next Generation, and it is also often referred to as the 737 Next Gen.

This model has four variants (737-600, 737-700, 737-800 and 737-900), and can accommodate from 110 to 210 passengers, depending on the type and configuration chosen.

The 737-800, a model that crashed in China today, is 39.5 meters long, 12.5 meters tall and has a wingspan (distance from tip to wing tip) of up to 35.7 meters. It can fly up to 5,440 km without stopping, with cruising speeds reaching up to around 850 km/h.