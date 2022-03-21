players find false wall in Volcano Mansion

Elden Ring players have made yet another peculiar discovery in the RPG. As they explored some of the Midlands, certain walls caught the attention of the Tainted. After a player landed a string of hits in a possible passageway in the Volcano Mansion, a hidden hall was revealed.

According to the redditor “teristam” it took about 50 attacks for the path to open. With about 4.4 million plays, the video surprised the game’s community and the discussion about more secrets hidden by the map started to heat up.

In the comments, more Maculados tried to open the passage and were successful. With different types of weapons, the number of hits can go down a lot and you don’t have to spend that much time pressing R1 to hit the wall.

When walking through Elden Ring, it’s good to pay attention to the messages left by other players. With one of the title’s features, it’s possible to deliver tips about places like this through one of the items and they appear even for those who don’t leave multiplayer on.

