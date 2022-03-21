Pride SUS… Pride for whom?

Although many people are unaware of it, every March 21 is celebrated the Day of “Pride SUS”. A day when health professionals (doctors, nurses, nursing technicians, health agents and endemic control assistants), volunteers and users of the Unified Health System celebrate and make commitments to improve the public health system.

This is a global movement, which began in 2012, in England, with the “#ChangeDay” movement, in which healthcare professionals, patients and volunteers made promises with the aim of improving the healthcare service in England. Due to the success of this initiative, other countries with public health systems became part of this movement, creating a date to promote these actions. In Brazil, the date chosen was March 21, because on the same date, in 1986, the 8th national health conference in the country ended, considered a milestone in the construction of the SUS.

In the Brazilian context, where public services suffer daily attacks, it is necessary to say that any movement of celebration and pride of the thing and of public health is very important and must be appropriated by the population, not exclusively for the hypocritical initiatives suggested in the official portal of the City Hall. of Rio de Janeiro, such as posts on social networks and individual actions, but to be an instrument of struggle and demand for the State, so that it does what it is supposed to do and guarantees adequate public health care for the entire Brazilian population. It is evident that the construction of the public health system is collective, but it is, a priori, a duty of the State and a right of all.

During the most critical period of the pandemic, so far, we have seen health professionals leave their homes and help save thousands of lives. we saw them risk their lives and those of their families without any effective support from the State. PPE paid with their own salaries, lack of resources and physical and mental exhaustion. On the other hand, most of the Brazilian population, users of the Public Health System, was losing their jobs, dealing with the cost of living, with food insecurity and with the uncertainty that, if they got sick, they would have a bed available in the SUS.

In the face of all this chaotic scenario, the only proposal of the city hall of Rio de Janeiro seems to be to celebrate Pride SUS and it is impossible not to ask ourselves: pride for whom? This is what the health workers also asked themselves, who took to the streets on March 8, 2022, in downtown Rio, in front of the city hall building, to demand the transfer of Federal funds from the National Health Fund, better working conditions, career plans, professional development, combating the severe moral harassment to which countless workers are victims, among other agendas. It is shameful for a State that submits its health professionals to these terrible working conditions, it has nothing to be proud of, except the heroism of these workers who, even without the proper conditions, fought bravely against the pandemic and against their own ills.

Now it’s our turn to embrace these workers and put pressure on governments and city halls, so that the day of “Pride SUS” is no longer a hashtag on the network, but also a day when the State will commit to the demands of professionals of health and taking care of those who take care of us, even when nothing is a source of pride.

