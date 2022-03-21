Putin made a profound miscalculation about Ukraine; read the review

LVIV, THE NEW YORK TIMES – A Ukraine is once again in center of a potentially global conflict. The First World War, as historian Dominic Lieven put it, “unleashed the fate of Ukraine”. World War II, according to legendary journalist Edgar Snow, was “first and foremost a Ukrainian war”. Now, the threat of a third world war depends on what can happen in Ukraine.

It’s an impressive repeat. Why Ukraine, a medium-sized country of 40 million people in the far east of Europebeen at the epicenter of the war not once, not twice, but three times?

Part of the answer, at least, is geographic. situated between the Russia and the Germany, Ukraine has long been seen as the site of the struggle for domination of the continent. But the deeper reasons are historical in nature. Ukraine, which has a common point of origin with Russia, has developed differently over the centuries, differing in crucial ways from its eastern neighbor.

The president Vladimir Putin likes to invoke history as part of the reason for his bloody invasion. Ukraine and Russia, he claims, are indeed one country: Ukraine does not actually exist. This, of course, is totally wrong. But he is right in thinking that history holds a key to understanding the present. He just doesn’t realize that, far from allowing his success, that’s what will frustrate him.

A man holds a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during celebrations for the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in Simferopol, Crimea, March 18, 2022 Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

In 1904, an English geographer named Halford John Mackinder made a bold prediction. In an article entitled “The Geographical Pivot of History,” he suggested that whoever controlled the eastern europe would control the world. On either side of this vast region were Russia and Germany, ready for battle. And in the middle was Ukraine, with its rich resources of grain, coal and oil.

There is no need to go into the finer details of Mackinder’s theory; she had her faults. However, it proved extremely influential after World War I and became something of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Thanks to Nazi geopolitician Karl Haushofer, the concept migrated to Hitler’s My Struggle. Lenin and Stalin did not read Mackinder, but acted as if they had. For them, Ukraine was the bridge that would take the Russian Revolution west to Germany, making it a world revolution. The road to conflict again passed through Ukraine.

The war, when it took place, was catastrophic: in Ukraine, some seven million perished. Subsequently, Ukraine was sealed to the Soviet Union, and the issue for a while seemed resolved. With the collapse of communism, many believed that Mackinder’s thesis was outdated and the future belonged to independent, sovereign states, freed from the ambitions of larger neighbors. They were wrong.

Mackinder’s argument – that Eastern Europe and Ukraine were the key to a dispute between Russia and Germany – never disappeared. In fact, it held a prominent place in Putin’s mind. With one change, however: he replaced Germany with the West in its entirety. Ukraine, for Putin, has become the battleground of a civilizing dispute between Russia and the West.

He didn’t act accordingly at first. In the early years of his tenure, he seemed to expect – in line with those in Boris Yeltsin’s circle who oversaw the demise of the Soviet Union – that Ukrainian independence would not last long. In time, Ukraine would beg to be retaken. This did not happened. Although some Ukrainians remained under the sway of Russian culture, politically they leaned towards the West, as shown by the Orange Revolution of 2004, when millions of Ukrainians protested against electoral fraud.

So Putin changed course. Shortly after the Georgian war in 2008, in which the Kremlin took control of two regions of Georgia, he designed a new strategic policy for Ukraine. Under the plan, any steps Kiev might take towards the West would be punished with military aggression. The aim was to separate the Russian-speaking east from Ukraine and turn the rest of the country into a vassal state led by a Kremlin puppet.

At the time, it seemed fantastic, ridiculous. Nobody believed it could be genuine. But in the final weeks of Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution in 2014, in which Ukrainians demanded an end to corruption and acceptance from the West, it became terribly clear that Russia intended to strike. And so it was: in a quick operation, Putin seized the Crimea and parts of Donbas. But crucially, the full extent of his ambition was thwarted, largely by heroic resistance mounted by volunteers in the east of the country.

Ukrainians analyze a building partially destroyed by a Russian missile in Kiev, Ukraine Photograph: Atef Safadi

Putin miscalculated in two ways. First, he hoped that, as had happened with its war against Georgia, the West would tacitly swallow its aggression against Ukraine. A unified response from the West was not something he expected. Second, since in his mind Russians and Ukrainians were one nation, Putin believed that Russian troops hardly needed to enter Ukraine to be greeted with flowers. This never materialized.

What happened in Ukraine in 2014 confirmed what liberal Ukrainian historians have long been saying: the main distinction between Ukrainians and Russians is not in language, religion or culture – here they are relatively close – but in political traditions. Simply put, a successful democratic revolution is next to impossible in Russia, while a viable authoritarian government is next to impossible in Ukraine.

The reason for this divergence is historical. Until the end of the First World War (and in the case of western Ukraine, the end of the Second World War), the Ukrainian lands were under strong political and cultural influence from Poland. This influence was not Polish in itself; it was rather a Western influence. As Harvard Byzantine Ihor Sevcenko said, in Ukraine the West was dressed in Polish clothes. At the center of this influence were ideas of restricting centralized power, an organized civil society, and some freedom of assembly.

Putin appears to have learned nothing from his failures in 2014. He has launched a full-scale invasion, apparently aimed at removing the Ukrainian government from power and pacifying the country. But again, Russian aggression was met with heroic Ukrainian resistance and united the West. While Putin can climb even higher, he is far from the military victory he sought. Master of tactics but inept tactician, he made his deepest miscalculation.

It is based on the belief that it is at war not with Ukraine, but with the West in Ukrainian lands. It is essential to understand this point. The only way to defeat him is to turn his belief – that Ukraine is fighting not alone, but with the help of the West and as part of the West – into a waking nightmare.

How could this be done, whether through humanitarian and military aid, incorporating Ukraine into the European Union or even providing it with its own Marshall Plan, are open questions. What matters is the political will to respond to them. After all, the fight for Ukraine, as history tells us, is about much more than just Ukraine or Europe. It is the struggle for the shape of the world to come.

Yaroslav Hrytsak is a professor of history at the Ukrainian Catholic University and author, most recently, of A Global History of Ukraine. / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES