Requested by Ukraine, no-fly zone would cause NATO war with Russia, say experts

The move would give Ukrainian troops a boost on the ground, but would make it even more difficult to provide the country with humanitarian aid.

Reproduction / military.com Air forces of the United States and the other 29 NATO countries would have to go into action and fight Russian aircraft in the skies of Ukraine.



the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyasked for a no-fly zone several times over the last few weeks, since the Russia invaded his country on 24 February. Between daily video pronouncements posted on social networks and speeches to parliaments in countries such as Canada, the United States and Germany, the head of state sought to convince the nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato) to implement the measure, and even adopted an aggressive tone, saying that the western alliance was to blame for the deaths of Ukrainian civilians for refusing to establish the zone, whose name is quite explanatory: it serves to prevent planes or helicopters from a certain nationality are in the skies of another place.

In times of peace, a no-fly zone can be determined by a government locally on its own territory, around hospitals or places where major events are being held, either provisionally or permanently. For example, Peru resorted to this expedient near the historic city of Machu Picchu, and Japan, around the Fukushima plant, where a nuclear accident occurred in 2011. In times of war, however, the manifest intention is to protect the civilian population from attacks and securing humanitarian corridors. “It is used in international conflicts to prevent the movement of enemy ships in that territory, but in practice it is very difficult to be respected, because a war presupposes the invasion of other people’s territory”, explains Roberto Uebel, PhD in international relations and ESPM teacher. This means that it is necessary to shoot down ships considered enemies – the action must be carried out by those who have air power to oppose that hostile country. In the case of Ukraine, the zone would have to be applied by NATO – a military alliance that includes the United States and 29 other countries –, which would dispute supremacy in the skies with Russia. So far, the organization has shown no willingness to comply with the request, for fear of an escalation in the war.

No-fly zones have already been used on other occasions, such as the wars in Bosnia and Herzegovina, to avoid bombings by Serbian aircraft, between 1993 and 1995. Another case was in 1991, when Iraqi planes were banned from flying over the north of the country. , an area with a Kurdish population, and the south, inhabited by Shia Muslims, so that they would not target the populations of these minorities with chemical weapons, as the Saddam Hussein regime had done previously. In 2011, the target was Libya, as a way of weakening the dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who was facing an armed uprising in the context of the “Arab Spring”. The difference for these three cases is that the countries did not have the capacity to escalate the war and confront NATO as Russia has.

“It is as radical from an affront point of view as you putting NATO soldiers inside Ukraine for combat”, defines Igor Lucena, PhD in International Relations at the University of Lisbon and a member of Chatham House, think tank British in international relations. “It practically becomes a declaration of war, because effectively you would have anti-aircraft batteries that could shoot down Russian planes. It would involve several countries, so the risk of it becoming a world conflict is very high. We would see an escalation, which is not the objective of any of the parties”, adds the researcher.

Despite the name, a no-fly zone could also lead to escalating warfare on the ground and in the seas. “An anti-aircraft artillery piece can also be bombed. It emits a frequency that is detected by the aircraft, and the pilot knows he may be shot down. Then he will attack the battery to eliminate the risk. Ships also have very modern anti-aircraft systems because they have no way to hide, and in the case of aircraft carriers, aircraft take off to protect them. There is a lot of room for an escalation of conflict”, explains the reserve colonel of the Brazilian Air Force Jorge Schwerz, who was leader of the FAB Attack Squadron and today coordinates the YouTube channel “Ao Bom Combate!”. Russia employs naval forces in the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea, both in southern Ukraine, and seeks to dominate the region’s port cities such as Mariupol and Odessa.

According to the colonel, although Russian air assets have carried out some of the most effective attacks so far, mainly with helicopters, the focus is still on the ground. “On the ground, troops are advancing unhurriedly and encircling areas such as the ports in the south, the Donbas region, and heading towards Kiev, with maneuvers to cut off enemy troops’ supplies. They are not giving priority to the air environment, but are looking to attack the Ukrainian command and control centers with missiles, so that air defense is limited. Zelensky asks for the zone as a humanitarian issue, but this can be seen as war propaganda, and he may be trying to give his troops a breath, to gain strength on the ground”, comments Schwerz.

If the no-fly zone were established, many avenues could be foreseen for the conflict to escalate: Russia could consider attacking bases in Poland or other bordering countries from which NATO aircraft would depart, or NATO could decide to attack Russian bases from where cruise missiles are launched against Ukrainian territory. “These missiles are supersonic, they cannot be shot down in the air. Russia has missiles from the Kalibr family, similar to the Tomahawk, which fly at low altitude, have great accuracy and can be launched from ships, aircraft and from the ground. Thus, it might be necessary to attack these bases. Many small factors can imply an escalation”, analyzes the reserve colonel. According to him, Russian planes are capable of fighting NATO at a good level.

PEOPLE’S INTERESTS

On March 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared that a no-fly zone is in no one’s interest, not even the Ukrainian people, despite Zelensky’s requests. The experts consulted by Young pan agree with the statement by the main name of American foreign policy. “It would affect the logistics of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, delivery of medicines, food, support aircraft for the removal of refugees on the Ukrainian border, so in this sense it is not feasible to be applied”, evaluates Uebel, from ESPM. “The military conflict would be greater, the incursion of Russian troops would be greater, the number of casualties would be greater; that would even hinder the arrival of humanitarian supplies, it would make everything more difficult. And it would be unnecessary in the midst of the peace talks that are taking place,” says Lucena of Chatham House.

Another point in common is that everyone believes that the no-fly zone will not be adopted. But while Uebel and Lucena say they don’t see a credible scenario for the measure to be taken, Schwerz doesn’t rule it out. “It’s hard enough, but Zelensky’s emotional speeches draw attention, and civilian casualties are always used for war propaganda. I thought the conflict unlikely, but it happened. We know how a war starts, but not how it ends”, ponders the aviator.