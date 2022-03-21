Russia begins process to ban Facebook and Instagram; WhatsApp can escape the lock | Technology

The Russian Security Services (FSB) demanded this Monday (21) an “immediate” ban on the American social networks Facebook and Instagram, on the first day of a process for “extremism” in a context of reinforced repression from the beginning. of the invasion of Ukraine. WhatApp, for now, should remain available in the country.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The two social networks are already inaccessible to Russians. Facebook was blocked on March 4 for restricting access to Russian government-funded media channels. Instagram was blocked ten days later – the app is very popular in the country, with more than 80 million users, according to its chief executive, Adam Mosseri.

The decision is a response by Putin’s country to the decision to relax its rules for moderating hate speech. The American company started to allow users of social networks in some countries to defend acts of violence against Russians in the context of the war in Ukraine. Meta reversed this position a few days later.

“The activities of Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) are directed against Russia and its Armed Forces. We demand its ban and the obligation to apply this measure immediately,” FSB spokesman Igor Kovalevski said at the hearing. citing by the Interfax news agency.

A prosecutor also called for a ban on Meta “for overt signs of extremist activity”. However, it requested the exclusion of the instant messaging service WhatsApp from the list of prohibited services. The messaging app also belongs to Meta.

On March 11, the Russian Attorney General’s Office asked that Meta be classified as an “extremist” organization, opening up the possibility of banning all its activities in Russia.

This request responds to a decision by Facebook and Instagram headquarters to relax the rules on violent messages against the Russian army and leaders in relation to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

The Attorney General’s Office considers that Meta justifies “terrorist actions” and wants to incite “hatred and animosity” against Russians.

A Meta representative said on Monday that the company had backtracked, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Control of information and social networks in Russia

At the moment, Russia already has social networks such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and numerous websites of foreign or Russian vehicles critical of the government, blocked on its territory.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Russian government has considerably strengthened its control over information disseminated on the internet, one of the last spaces for free expression in the country.

Last week, telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor accused US giant Google and its video service YouTube of “terrorist” activities, a first step towards a potential lockdown.

According to Roskomnadzor, “YouTube’s administration activities are terrorist in nature and threaten the life and health of Russian citizens.”

The Instagram app is extremely popular among Russian youth, and it has also become a crucial online sales tool for many small and medium-sized businesses, as well as artists and artisans, who depend on their visibility on this platform to survive.