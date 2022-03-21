Russia denies that astronauts wore yellow suit in honor of Ukraine – 03/21/2022

The three Russian cosmonauts who arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) wearing a yellow suit with blue stripes did not pay tribute to Ukraine, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday (19).

“Sometimes yellow is just yellow. The flight suits of the new equipment were made in the colors of the emblem of the Bauman State Technical University in Moscow, to which all three cosmonauts are laureates. Seeing the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in every thing is madness”, he told Roscomos on his Telegram channel and echoed by the Russian media.

The arrival of Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov this Friday (18) marked the first space trip by the Soyuz spacecraft since the beginning of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which began on February 24.

The images of the arrival of the three quickly reverberated on account of the “different” uniform used and which has the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Shortly after the images were released, there was intense speculation about the reason for the choice of colors and whether it was a protest against the Kremlin – anyone speaking out or using the term “war” or “invasion” could face up to 15 years in prison in Russia.

In the first transmission to Earth, Artemyev was asked why he changed his uniform, which is usually blue or white with red accents, colors of the Russian flag.

“It was our time to choose the colors and, in fact, we had accumulated a lot of yellow material that needed to be used. Therefore, we chose yellow”, said the cosmonaut, opening even more margins for speculation.

The cosmonauts were greeted by the other seven ISS residents – two Russians, four Americans and one German. Despite tough Western sanctions against Moscow over the war, the partnership on the Space Station was unaffected and is proceeding as normal.

However, the partnership between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Roscosmos was suspended in other projects, such as the second part of the European mission to Mars, ExoMars, and the launch of four missions involving the Galileo satellite constellation – in addition to the development of the Ariane 6 rocket.

Also at the European level, Germany announced that it ended a space science research partnership with Russia.