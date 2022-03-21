Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Ukraine again, situation worsens

posted on 03/20/2022 10:17



(credit: Armend Nimani/AFP)

The humanitarian situation continues to worsen in the main Ukrainian cities under attack by Russia, which announced on Sunday (20/3) that it used hypersonic missiles for the second time.

“A large stockpile of fuel was destroyed by ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles fired from the Caspian Sea, as well as hypersonic ballistic missiles fired by the Crimean airspace ‘Kinjal’ system,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

This latest attack took place in the Mykolaiv region, the ministry said, without specifying the date. The destroyed target, he noted, was “the main source of fuel supply for Ukrainian armored vehicles” deployed in the south of the country.

These missiles belong to a family of new weapons developed by Russia that its president, Vladimir Putin, describes as “invincible”.

bombed school

In Mariupol, a strategic city in southeastern Ukraine that has been bombed for weeks and is suffering from a lack of water, gas and electricity, local authorities have accused the Russian army of having bombed an art school on Saturday that served as a shelter for several hundred people. , ensuring that many civilians were trapped under the rubble.

“Russian occupiers dropped bombs on the G12 art school located on the left bank of Mariupol, where 400 inhabitants – women, children and the elderly – had taken refuge,” the port city’s mayor said.

“The building was destroyed and people are still under the rubble. The death toll is still being established,” he added in a statement posted on Telegram. This information has not yet been independently verified.

The humanitarian situation in Mariupol, as in other besieged cities, is dire. A group of 19 children, most of them orphans, are “in great danger” because their guardians cannot pick them up due to the fighting, relatives and witnesses told AFP.

Doing “something like this for a peaceful city … is an act of terror that will be remembered even into the next century,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech on Sunday. The siege of Mariupol “will go down in history for war crimes,” he declared.

The bombing also severely damaged the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, whose port is essential for the export of steel produced in the east of the country.

“One of Europe’s largest metallurgical plants is destroyed. The economic losses for Ukraine are immense,” said MP Lesia Vasylenko, who posted a video on her Twitter account showing thick clouds of smoke rising from an industrial complex.

“Absolute humanitarian catastrophe”

In the north of the country, the mayor of Chernihiv, Vladislav Atroshenko, described the situation in his city as an “absolute humanitarian catastrophe”.

“Indiscriminate artillery fire continues in residential areas, dozens of civilians, children and women are dying,” he said on television. “There is no electricity, heat or water, the city’s infrastructure is completely destroyed.”

In a bombed-out hospital, “operated patients are in the corridors at a temperature of 10 degrees,” he said.

The attacks also do not stop in Kiev, the capital, in Mikolaiv and in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, in the northwest, where at least 500 people have died since the beginning of the war, according to official Ukrainian figures.

Russia “has failed to gain control of airspace and relies heavily on long-range weapons launched from the relative security of Russian airspace to attack targets in Ukraine,” the UK defense ministry said in a statement.

According to Ukraine’s defense ministry, Russian troops, whose advance on the ground was much more difficult than expected in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance, have carried out 291 missile strikes and 1,403 air strikes since the invasion began on Feb. past.

Dead bodies

In a Russian-language intervention posted on the internet, President Zelensky claimed that the bodies of Russian soldiers were scattered on the battlefields and had not been collected.

“In places where the fighting is particularly fierce, the first line of our defense is simply littered with the corpses of Russian soldiers. And no one is removing those bodies,” he said.

The new units sent as reinforcements continue their offensive by “over” the corpses, he assured. “I want to ask the citizens of Russia, what have they done to you for years so that you don’t realize your losses?” he added.

According to Zelensky, more than 14,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion began. The Ukrainian president, who has asserted his Jewish heritage in search of support against the Russian invasion, will address the parliament of Israel this Sunday afternoon by video conference, a country that is trying to mediate between Moscow and Kiev.

On the diplomatic front, Australia expanded its sanctions against Russia, banning exports of alumina and bauxite, and promised more weapons and humanitarian assistance to Kiev.

The export ban is aimed at impacting aluminum production in Russia, which relies 20% on alumina from Australia, the Canberra government said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today called on China to take a stand and condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, joining his voice to that of Zelensky, who on Saturday called on Beijing to “condemn the barbarism” committed by Moscow.

About 180,000 people managed to escape combat zones via humanitarian corridors, according to Zelensky, and 6,623 did so on Saturday (4,128 from Mariupol and 1,820 from Kiev), according to Ukrainian authorities.

“But the occupiers continue to block humanitarian aid, especially in sensitive areas. It’s a well-known tactic … it’s a war crime,” the president denounced.

Since February 24, more than 10 million Ukrainians have left their homes in Ukraine, according to the UN.