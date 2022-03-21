Russia gives deadline for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to surrender – News

Russia has given Ukrainian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol until Monday (21) at 4 am local time [23h deste domingo (20), no horário de Brasília]to surrender, according to reports.

General Colonel Mikhail Mizintsev, a top Russian commander, has warned local city officials, including the mayor, that if they do not surrender, they will face a “military court”, according to Russian state media.

He called on official authorities in Kiev to cancel earlier orders to force Ukrainian fighters “to sacrifice themselves and become the ‘martyrs of Mariupol'”.





Russian forces have been trying to penetrate Mariupol, engaging in street fighting while bombing the city. Ukrainian troops defending the city are believed to be under heavy pressure at the moment.

Mizintsev said Russia has proposed opening humanitarian corridors from 9 am on Monday to allow Ukrainian troops and civilians to leave Mariupol.

He claims that Russia’s objectives in the city are “purely humanitarian” and echoed Russia’s false claims that it was “nationalist” Ukrainian forces that destroyed several large civilian buildings, which in reality were hit directly by Russian airstrikes and missiles.



