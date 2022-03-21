Russia says European embargo on Russian oil will affect the entire world

An embargo on Russian oil imports will have a direct impact across the world, says Vladimir Putin’s government. Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter.

European countries have defended sanctions since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. “They are discussing the issue of an embargo on the supply of oil. This is a decision that will affect the whole world,” Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press.

On Thursday (17), the two reference barrels of oil rose more than 8%, standing again above US$ 100 after Russia rejected the decision of a UN (United Nations) court to suspend its offensive in Ukraine.

In London, a barrel of North Sea Brent for May delivery thus closed up 8.79% at USD 106.64.

Meanwhile, in New York, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery rose 8.35% to $102.98.

Analysts say US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s declaration that there are no signs that President Vladimir Putin will stop the war, and fears that China will help Russia, have also weighed on the price of oil.

“It doesn’t look like this war is going to end anytime soon and that probably means oil prices could go up again,” predicted Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda.

A monthly report by the IEA (International Energy Agency) assesses that Russian oil cannot be replaced immediately.

In Brazil, the economic impact caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will make household appliances, cars and real estate even more expensive.

*With information from AFP