Russian anti-war journalist urges population to denounce offensive in Ukraine – News





















THE Russian journalist Marina Ovsiannikovawho became a reference for his anti-war stance after he showed a poster on a pro-Kremlin news program, urged the people of his country to denounce the Russian army’s offensive in Ukraine.

“Times are very dark and very difficult, and anyone who has a civic opinion and wants to make that opinion known must make their voice heard. It’s very important,” she said in an interview with the American television channel ABC.

“The Russian people are against the war; it is Putin’s war, not the Russian people’s war,” he said.

Marina Ovsiannikova appeared live last Monday (14), during the most watched news in Russia, on the Pervy Kanal channel. Behind a presenter, she held a poster criticizing Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine and denouncing media “propaganda” controlled by the government of Vladimir Putin.























On ABC, she explained that she intended to carry out an act that would have “more impact and draw more attention” than the street demonstrations, which were repressed by the police.

“I’ve seen what really happens in Ukraine, and what my channel shows is very different,” he said.

With the poster, the 43-year-old journalist wanted to “show the rest of the world that Russians are against war, expose propaganda for what it is and maybe encourage people to come out and denounce the war.”

“I was hoping that my act could, in a way, change people’s minds,” he concluded.

Detained for a short time and then sentenced to pay a fine and released, Ovsiannikova left the channel where she worked.

However, she risks facing criminal prosecutions that can culminate in harsh prison sentences, based on a recent law cracking down on “false information” about the Russian military.





















