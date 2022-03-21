Russian bombing of Kiev shopping mall leaves one dead; watch video – News

At least one person was killed when Russian forces bombed a shopping center in Kiev on Sunday, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.

A massive explosion rocked the city at the time of the attack and set fires amidst the rubble of the Retroville mall. “One death so far,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via Telegram.





⚡️The video from a security camera of the Retroville shopping mall in Kyiv allegedly shows the recent attack in the capital’s Podil district. Video: Proof of war in Ukraine/Telegram pic.twitter.com/6vTiQKhXOW — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 20, 2022

“Enemy bombing” ignited a mall fire in the northwest Podilsky district and set several cars on fire, emergency services said on Facebook.

Security camera footage released by these services showed a massive explosion and a plume of smoke followed by several smaller explosions.





Firefighters pulled a man out of the rubble, according to another video posted by emergency services.





Ukrainian firefighters digging out people from underneath the rubble after the massive Russian ballistic missile strike on a shopping mall in Kyiv tonight. Heroes! pic.twitter.com/LaKjegl45T — Visegrad 24 (@visegrad24) March 21, 2022

The military cordoned off the area and asked journalists to move away for fear that there might be other explosives.





Residents of a residential building whose windows were shattered by the blast reported seeing mobile rocket launchers near the mall several days earlier.







