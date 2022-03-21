Russians lose jobs for opinions against the invasion







Kamran Manafly lost his teaching job after Instagram post Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brazil

For geography teacher Kamran Manafly, 28, it all started with an Instagram post.

“I don’t want to be a reflection of state propaganda,” he wrote on the social network, just days before it was restricted in Russia. “I have my own opinion! Many teachers do. And you know what? It’s not the same as the state’s opinion.”

He felt compelled to write the comment after a staff meeting at his high school in central Moscow, at which he and his colleagues were instructed to talk to their students about the situation in Ukraine — so as not to deviate from the government’s position.

Two hours after posting, he received a call from the school principal telling him to immediately delete the post or quit his job.

“I didn’t want to erase it,” Manafly told the BBC. “I knew right away that there was no point in arguing, so I thought it was best to just resign.”

When he arrived at the school the next day, hoping to collect his things and sign his resignation letter, he was barred from entering the premises.

“They said they had an order not to let me in. Children started coming out to the street to support me, say goodbye and so on. Then someone called the police and said I was organizing an unauthorized demonstration,” he reports. .

Videos seen by the BBC show children crowding around Manafly, clapping, smiling and saying goodbye.

He eventually retrieved his belongings and the next day managed to meet the school principal, who requested a formal explanation as to why the teacher had expressed his political views on social media. Manafly refused, hoping to resign anyway, but was told that the situation had changed and he would be fired.

“Two days later, I was informed that I had been fired for immoral behavior at work,” Manafly said. “For me, the strangest thing is that they consider the expression of a personal opinion ‘immoral’.”

The school principal did not respond to a request for comment, but in WhatsApp messages that the BBC had access to, the school’s parents were told that Manafly’s social media posts breached his employment agreement with his employers, which he denies.

Repression of ‘false’ information

After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, thousands of Russians, particularly in Moscow and St Petersburg, expressed their opposition to the so-called “special military operation” by signing petitions, posting on social media or participating in anti-war street protests. .

The state’s response was heavy-handed, detaining thousands of protesters and introducing a new law that makes the dissemination of “false” information about the Russian military punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Still, Manafly’s Instagram post did not break that law, according to Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which published it in full even after the new legislation took effect.





Katya Dolinina lost her job after signing an open letter against Russia’s “special operation” Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brazil

Despite the growing risk, for Katya Dolinina, the invasion of Ukraine was the moment when she could no longer keep quiet. The manager of two movie theaters for the state-run Moskino network, Dolinina used to keep her political opinions to herself.

“I loved my job, I liked it. I didn’t want to lose it,” she told the BBC, explaining why she had not participated in previous anti-government protests.

But when the war started, that changed. When friends sent her an open letter against the so-called “special operation”, signed by people working in the cultural sector, she did not hesitate to add her name.

“I agreed with the view that these operations should be stopped immediately, that this was not right,” she says.

Shortly after signing the letter, Dolinina received a call from her boss. She should remove her name immediately, or resign. If she refused to do either, she would be fired, she was told. The Moskino network did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

“I felt like it didn’t matter anymore. I don’t know how I would work anyway if they didn’t ask me to resign. After this special operation started, I don’t feel any motivation to do anything unrelated to it,” he says.

She quit without fanfare, she reports, because she was worried that otherwise her employers would find an excuse to fire her, which would cause more problems for her in the future.

The entire process of terminating her job took only a few hours, and the atmosphere at the last meeting with her managers was cordial — they told Dolinina they were sad to see her leave, although she now wonders if this was just to avoid conflict. .

But for Anna Levadnaya, a pediatrician and influencer with more than two million Instagram followers, the meeting where she found out she should quit was anything but friendly.





Anna Levadnaya, a doctor and social media influencer, was ‘publicly embarrassed’ in front of more than 100 colleagues Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brazil

She was on vacation abroad when the invasion of Ukraine began. That day, she posted a photograph on Instagram of an airplane window, with an image of a dove of peace.

“I didn’t choose aggression,” she wrote. “I’m scared for all of us.” She described her family’s Ukrainian roots and called for “this hell” to end as soon as possible.

With so many followers on Instagram, the post was unlikely to go unnoticed by her employer, a major state medical center in Moscow.

Days later, Levadnaya, still abroad, heard from colleagues that the director of the medical center had criticized his anti-war remarks during the morning conference in front of more than 100 of his colleagues. She received a video recording of the event.

“It was a public embarrassment,” Levadnaya told the BBC. “They made it clear that someone who does not support the government’s goals should not work in a state institution.”

The director gave a speech, lasting several minutes, explaining that if Levadnaya were better informed about world events, she would support the “special operation”. Soon after, she was instructed to write a letter of resignation and if she refused, she would be fired.

His letter consisted of a single sentence, simply explaining that it would be “impossible to continue your work”.

In his social media posts, Levadnaya explains current medical issues in an engaging way that makes sense to his audience. She’s learned to live with internet “trolls” (users who make aggressive comments just to provoke) and angry comments, she says, but the invasion of Ukraine has taken the situation to a different level.

“Even the vaccines against covid, which generated a lot of aggression, did not cause as much hatred among people as this war. There is a huge division in society now, because everyone only believes in their own truth”, says the health professional.

Many on the opposite side of this divide from the Russian state have had their lives turned upside down by the war in Ukraine.

Some lost their jobs, others resigned in protest. Family relationships became strained, often with generational rifts.

For Kamran Manafly and many others, the only option was to leave the country. But not everyone can, or wants to, take that step.

“Not every Russian who disagrees with Kremlin propaganda can leave this country,” said Katya Dolinina. “We’re still here. We still have hope. We try not to give up.”

