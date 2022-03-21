Saudi Arabia says temporarily reduce oil production after Houthi attack | World

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday (20) a “temporary reduction” in oil production at the facilities of its oil company Aramco, affected by an attack by Houthi rebels from neighboring Yemen.

The Houthis have launched several nighttime drone and missile attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, a country that since 2015 has led a military coalition in Yemen that supports the government against Iranian-backed rebels.

One of the attacks on the Yasref refinery in the industrial city of Yanbu on the Red Sea “resulted in a temporary reduction in production, which will be offset by inventories,” the Saudi Energy Ministry said in a statement, without specifying its scope. There were no casualties.

According to a ministry official, two drones were launched over the Yanbu gas plant and another over the Yasref refinery, which produces 400,000 barrels a day, according to its website.

The Houthis, who regularly attack Saudi Arabia, said on Sunday that they had launched drones and missiles at “vital and important” facilities, including those owned by Aramco.

The coalition indicated, in turn, that Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fired at the city of Jizan and nine armed drones targeting other areas of the country, the world’s largest oil exporter.

On Sunday, the coalition announced a “new hostile attack” aimed at Aramco’s “oil distribution station” in Jeddah.