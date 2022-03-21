See the routes that the NASA plane will take from today on the mission in South America

NASA’s Boeing 747SP – Image: Noel Jones / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





As we have been following over the last few days here at AEROIN, for the first time in history the specially modified Boeing 747SP from NASA (United States Space Agency) is in South America.

Having arrived on Friday, March 18, at the Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez airport, in Santiago, Chile, the Jumbo that carries the SOFIA inside its fuselage (Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomyor Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy) will make 8 flights between the night of this Sunday, March 20th, and Tuesday of next week, the 29th.

The project is a partnership between NASA and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), in which the plane was provided by the Americans and is based in California, while the Germans provided the telescope and are responsible for maintaining the plane and the special systems installed.

Flying above the densest and most polluted part of the atmosphere, the plane allows the laboratory and telescope installed inside it to capture infrared signals coming from distant regions of the universe, which are not possible to obtain from the ground.





This first visit to South America will be to observe celestial objects that can only be seen from the latitudes of the Southern Hemisphere. SOFIA will mainly observe the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, which are the two closest neighboring galaxies to our Milky Way. Both are gravitationally bound to the Milky Way and will eventually merge with our galaxy in several billion years.

And for these and other objects to be captured, each flight the Boeing 747SP, registration N747NA, will make different trajectories, specifically designed to allow the telescope to be pointed at the researchers’ points of interest.

Next, we leave it to you, the reader, to online tracking screen of flights, in which the Jumbo will only appear when in flight. Below it, we leave the routes and details of the 8 flights that will be made in the next few days, in the mission called OC9M.

On all flights, signal capture missions start from 9:00 pm to 12:00 am and end from 4:00 am to 6:00 am (Chile local time). Today, for example, the DLR informs that the take-off will be at 21:34 and the start of the capture is scheduled for 22:16.

