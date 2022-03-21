Servers exchange verbal attacks on Cosme e Silva and case will be investigated

One-minute video shows only part of the discussion between nurse and nursing technician

A video that began to circulate on social media shows the discussion and exchange of verbal aggression between two health professionals at the Cosme e Silva Emergency Room, in the Pintolândia neighborhood, west of Boa Vista. The State Department of Health (Sesau) and the Regional Council of Nursing (Coren-RR) promised measures on the case.

Professionals have not yet been reached for comment. Sesau’s adviser informed the BV sheet that it is not authorized to pass on the contacts of those involved, but released a note in which it promises administrative measures on the subject.

“The Health Department informs that the Directorate of the Emergency Care Cosme e Silva has investigated the fact. Talked with the servers involved in the situation and with the Nursing Coordination. There were verbal aggressions between professionals, caused by a disagreement, but the situation was circumvented, not harming patient care. Appropriate administrative measures will be adopted.

Coren-RR also released a position on the matter:

“The Regional Nursing Council of Roraima does not condone any form of aggression and/or unethical behavior between professionals and their patients. However, as we do not have the necessary information about what happened, it is up to this Regional to investigate the facts, guaranteeing the right to broad defense and contradictory of those involved.

We emphasize that cases involving nursing professionals are investigated through the establishment of an administrative process and in the event of a proven ethical violation by any of the parties, professionals incur the risk of responding to an ethical process as provided for in our code of ethical process (resolution cofen no. 370/2010).

In this context, we confirm that Coren-RR will fulfill its role of hosting and investigating the case in question.”

The video

The 1min02sec video shows only part of the discussion between the nurse and the Nursing technician. “You’re not a nurse”, said one of them, countered by the other: “who told you I’m not?”.

Afterwards, they exchange curses and the discussion ended, but it was resumed after one of the professionals got annoyed at being called “guy”. “Man, no, I have a name,” he said at the end of the video.