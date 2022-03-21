Technical director of the GC Trauma Hospital gives details of Sergeant Bené’s current health status. Video – Folha Patoense

Retired Paraíba Military Police sergeant, Benedito da Silva Araújo, 56, shot by his son, remains hospitalized in a stable condition. The technical director of the Hospital de Trauma de Campina, Sebastião Vianna, reported this Sunday night (20) that the retired police officer is not intubated, is talking to the medical team, still does not need surgery, but has a bullet lodged in his spinal cord.

“The patient suffered a perforation by a firearm in the thoracic region, in the city of Patos. He had to be referred to a hospital of greater complexity, which is the Hospital de Trauma de Campina Grande. At the moment, the patient is stable, is out of the tube (not intubated), is in contact with the entire team, but this bullet hit the spinal cord of this patient. We will only be able to give a bulletin with the subsequent days”, reported the doctor in a video released by the hospital’s advisory, to which ClickPB had access.

According to the technical director of Trauma de Campina, “at the moment he is completely stable, he does not need to undergo any surgical procedure at this time. The neurosurgical team said that, for now, his conduct is expectant.”

violence at home

The sergeant was rescued by Samu and reported, yesterday (19), that he was shot by his 13-year-old son, who would have been angry because his parents forbade him to play a game on his cell phone and charged him for low grades at school. The boy would still have shot and killed his mother and 7-year-old brother. The minor confessed the whole situation to the police.

Lucas Isídio – ClickPB