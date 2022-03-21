Terrorism: Russia reveals plan by Ukrainian nationalists to attack US diplomats

Information about the alleged plot was provided by an official of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which Moscow says voluntarily surrendered to Russian forces.

RT News – The Russian military claims to have uncovered a plan by hardline Ukrainian nationalist groups to attack US and other Western diplomatic facilities in the Ukrainian city of Lviv and then blame the Russians themselves in an operation.false flag‘. The alleged discovery was announced by Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov during a press conference on Saturday.

Washington and many other Western states moved embassy staff to Lviv shortly before Russia launched its military strike last month. The city, considered a hotbed of Ukrainian nationalism, is about 500 km from the capital, Kiev, and just 50 km from the Polish border.

“The officer was directly involved in organizing and training sabotage groups and terrorists to work in areas liberated from the nationalists,” the official said.

The official gave the Russian military a list of SBU agents and other individuals involved in such activities, providing information about the alleged plot to target diplomatic facilities in the west of the country, Konashenkov said.

“The officer spoke about terrorist acts [planejados] in Lviv against personnel and facilities of diplomatic missions maintained by the US and other Western nations. I would like to emphasize that the Kiev regime is fully aware of the nationalists’ plans, but is not doing anything to stop them,” Konashenkov said.

The ultimate goal of the alleged attacks is to blame Moscow for them, using the incidents as leverage to pressure NATO countries to supply more weaponry and establish a long-demanded “no-fly zone” over the country, the official said.

Moscow launched a full-scale offensive against its neighboring country last month after a seven-year stalemate over Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk ceasefire accords and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk. and Lugansk. Protocols mediated by Germany and France were designed to regularize the status of breakaway regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the NATO military bloc. Kiev says the Russian offensive was completely spontaneous and has denied claims it planned to retake the two rebel republics by force.

