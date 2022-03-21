The longest suspension bridge in the world opens

Bridge is in Turkey and connects two continents: Europe and Asia. The gap between pillars extends for more than two kilometers.

THE Turkey opened this Friday a suspension bridge that unites two continents: Europe and Asia. It is the largest of its kind on the planet.

It is more than four kilometers long, and the they go between pillars extends for a little more than two kilometers – is longer than the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge in Japan, which was the longest suspension bridge in the world.

The bridge is located at Dardanelles Straita natural border between Europe and Asia – part of Turkey’s territory is located on the European continent and the other part is on the Asian continent.

It is the fourth bridge that joins the two continents. In this case, it links Gallipoli (Europe) to Lapseki (Asia). It is located relatively close to the borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

It cost just over €3 billion and was completed a year and a half earlier than expected.

It is called Çanakkale Bridge 1915 and it was inaugurated on the 18th of March: a tribute to the victory of the then Ottoman Empire over the allies at the naval battle of Çanakkale, on March 18, 1915, during the World War I. Also the height of the structure (318 meters) recalls that date: 18/3.

And the span of 2,023 meters anticipates the year 2023, when the Republic of Turkey to complete 100 years of existence after the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire.