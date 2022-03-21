This is how the new feature that will be released soon in the messaging app will work – Metro World News Brasil

After releasing the new voice memo player in a beta update for PC iOS, the app is enabling the same feature for beta testers on the Android system.

Thanks to this feature, the user will be able to play voice notes even if they switch to a different conversation, as detailed by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

With this, you can send a message to a different contact while playing a voice memo received in another chat.

Currently, if the user leaves a chat with audio playing, the message will automatically stop.

The feature is still only available in the beta version. It will soon be released to all users. Check out what’s new:

New limitation in the messaging app

Also according to the information, WhatsApp is introducing new restrictions when forwarding messages.

The new limitation was found in a recent beta update for the Android OS and should be rolled out soon to all users.

What this means? When you want to resend a forwarded message, you cannot choose more than one group at a time.

The modification should be a new measure aimed at fighting fake news on the popular messaging platform.

