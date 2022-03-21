Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol, and Russia accuses ill-will in negotiations to end the war – 03/21/2022 – World

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have not made significant progress, the Kremlin said on Monday (21), the 26th day of the conflict – Moscow accuses Kiev of creating obstacles with unacceptable proposals.

The Ukrainian government, for its part, says it remains willing to negotiate, but not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums. Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on Monday that substantial progress in the agreement between the two countries is a condition for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet to negotiate. a possible end to the conflict.

“To talk about a meeting between presidents, we need to do our homework. Talks need to be held and their results agreed,” he said. “There has been no significant progress so far.”

The spokesman also reiterated his arguments that Russia is showing more willingness than Ukraine in favor of dialogue and urged the international community to use its influence over Kiev to make it more constructive in the negotiations.

Earlier, however, the Russian military ordered Ukrainians in Mariupol to surrender, saying that those who did would be allowed out through humanitarian corridors. The city’s location is strategic for Moscow’s interests as, if taken, it could become a bridge between Crimea — annexed by Russia in 2014 — and breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine.

“Of course, we reject these proposals,” said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereschuk, adding that Mariupol’s situation was “very difficult”. The port city, which had just over 400,000 inhabitants before the war, is under siege and bombing, as well as without food, electricity, drinking water and medicines.

According to Vereschuk, an agreement was reached with Russia to create eight humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from besieged cities, but Mariupol was not included in the plans.

Although the Russian offensive has not taken major Ukrainian cities or the capital Kiev, bombs and missiles continue to wreak havoc in residential areas. Russia denies it is targeting civilians. In Podil, Kiev district, a Russian bombing killed at least eight people on Sunday night (20), according to the mayor Vitali Klitschko. On his Telegram channel, he said rescue teams were putting out a large fire in a mall hit by the attacks.

The site was the target of a bomb that pulverized parked vehicles and left a crater several meters long in front of the ten-story building, which was charred.

The mayor also determined a curfew valid from 8 pm on Monday to 7 am on Wednesday (23) as a way to minimize the risk of new civilian casualties in possible attacks on Kiev. “I ask everyone to stay at home or in shelters when the alarms start to sound,” Klitschko said, referring to the sound signal that warns of bombings.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the attack, but said its air force hit a Ukrainian military installation in Rivne, outside Kiev, with cruise missiles.

European Union leaders also began talks on Monday about a possible fifth round of sanctions against Russia. While the French finance minister said President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the option to stop importing Russian gas and oil, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stressed that Putin needs to be stopped but that EU countries are still largely dependent on Russia. Russia for their energy supply and cannot simply “turn off”.