Ukraine restarts one of the lines of a nuclear power plant attacked by Russia, says agency

posted on 03/20/2022 08:11



(credit: Sergey Bobok/AFP)

Ukraine has repaired and reconnected one of three power lines connecting the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to the country’s electrical grid, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. The unit was taken over by Russia earlier this month. Of its six reactors, two are in operation.

Ukrainian authorities have reiterated to the IAEA that Zaporizhzhya’s security systems are fully functional. However, there is no word on when the other two lines should be reconnected to the power system.

In an official note sent to the agency, Russia said that “staff rotation is carried out on a regular basis” at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and that “there are no problems with spare parts”.

The Moscow statement received by the IAEA also says that since March 14, “the situation with the energy supply of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been completely stabilized”.

IAEA Secretary General Rafael Grossi said he was continuing his consultations to reach an agreement on the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. “With this framework in place, the agency will be able to provide effective technical assistance for the safe operation of these facilities,” he said.