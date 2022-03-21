Ukraine suspends 11 opposition parties it claims to be pro-Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that he had instructed his government to suspend the activity of 11 political parties he said have “ties” with the Russian government.

In a speech released this Sunday (20) on his Telegram page, Zelensky said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has decided to suspend the activity of parties under martial law – which is effective since the attacks began on February 24th, and will be extended once more until March 26th.

“Given the large-scale war waged by the Russian Federation and the ties of some political structures with that state, any activity of various political parties during martial law is suspended,” he said.

The organizations are known to share some positions with Moscow or have Russian-inclined platforms.

One of the parties on the list, Opposition Platform-For Life, is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, a businessman with personal ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Others on the list include the Shariy Party and the Socialist Party of Ukraine.

See full list of parties

Opposition Block; Sharia Party; Our; Left Opposition; Union of Left Forces; State Party; Ukrainian Socialist-Progressive Party; Socialist Party of Ukraine; Socialists; Vladimir Balance Block; and Opposition Platform for Life.

Zelensky said the Ministry of Justice was “instructed to immediately take sweeping measures to ban the activities of these political parties in the prescribed manner.”

“Any activity by politicians that aims to divide [o território ucraniano] or collaborate [com a Rússia] it won’t succeed,” he said. “But it will get a tough answer.”

In early February, before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Russia began, Zelenskyy had turned off three television networks that he said were spreading Kremlin-funded “propaganda”.

With the extension of martial law announced today, all men aged 18 to 65 will not be able to leave Ukraine, with very few exceptions.

Another determination released on Sunday by the Ukrainian president is the unification of all television channels into a single “strategic communication platform” to make broadcasters active 24 hours a day.