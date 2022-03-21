Ukraine’s president bans 11 opposition parties

(Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukraine’s president ordered the suspension of 11 opposition parties

Volodymyr Zelensky also controlled the journalistic information broadcast on TV this Sunday

According to him, the opposition supports Russia and news control is for “national security”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decreed the suspension of 11 opposition parties and the control of journalistic information broadcast on television this Sunday (20). The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

The Ukrainian leader used special powers granted by the country’s martial law to temporarily ban the activities of acronyms accused of maintaining friendly ties with Russia. Most of the affected parties are small and without parliamentary representation, but one of them, the Opposition Platform for Life, holds 44 seats in the Ukrainian parliament of 450 deputies.

The leader of the acronym, businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, has been friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than 20 years. In May, he was put under house arrest in Ukraine on charges of treason, which was blamed as one of the factors that led to the Russian invasion.

On February 27 this year, he escaped house arrest. His lawyer said he “was taken to a safe place in Kiev” after receiving threats.

In another decree, Zelensky instituted “the implementation of an information policy unified in martial law”.

The decree states that this “is a priority issue of national security, which is achieved by combining all national TV channels whose program content consists mainly of informative and/or analytical information programs into a single strategic communication information platform.” , with information marathon 24 hours a day”.

Seven channels must be affected. Zelensky justifies the measure “given the direct military aggression of the Russian Federation, the active dissemination of disinformation by the aggressor state, the distortion of information to deny the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and in order to tell the truth about the war.” and ensure a unified information policy status”.