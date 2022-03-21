VIDEO: ‘Ghost’ in nightgown appears in security camera footage and terrifies couple

Suspecting that there was a ghost in the house, Joey and Amy Radke, from Shakopee, Minnesota, in the United States installed a security camera.

After checking out the footage, they discovered a tragic history in the place’s past and now suspect it could be connected to current events.

Practically a plot of the “Paranormal Activity” franchise, the couple’s plot began two years ago, when they moved into the residence, despite the various warnings that the place was haunted by “demonic entities”.

The warnings were ignored and, according to reports to the tabloid Mirror, they lived very well in the house until they decided to check the camera records two weeks ago.

At first, the equipment was installed to monitor the family’s pets, but the image capture showed a rather terrifying figure walking around in a nightgown.

And to make matters worse, the kittens – which popular wisdom says are able to see things from the other world – get completely restless, and hide.

According to the publication, Joey said that the owner of the house had already alerted the couple that she had felt a supernatural presence in the residence. She even delivered that another tenant claimed to have felt the entity watching her while she slept.

See the video:

Amy Radke is so scared by what she saw, she chose not to talk to the Mirror about it.

“We took the footage to my brother-in-law’s house to put it on TV and we could see a woman with a sort of pompadour in her hair, like a beehive. We just choke. This scares my wife. She doesn’t want to talk about it,” Joey said.

In addition to the images, the resident also discovered information that could be the last piece of the puzzle. “A woman died in our room many years ago. Neighbors say she was taken out by paramedics in her nightgown and in the video, you can see the figure wearing a nightgown.”

Despite the fear and scare, Joey also showed to be excited to witness such a phenomenon. The information is from the Hugo Gloss website and the Mirror tabloid.