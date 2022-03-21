Video shows Chinese plane crashing at high speed before hitting the ground

Aircraft appears to fall completely vertically, with the front facing the ground (photo: CCTV/Reproduction)

Images obtained by the Chinese broadcaster CCTV reveal the moment when the plane of China Eastern Airlines begins to fall, in a mountainous region near the city of Wuzhou, in China, in the morning of this Monday (21/3). The record shows the aircraft in free fall, in an unusual position: the front of the aircraft was facing the ground, with the entire body vertical. Look:

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800, with about 130 people on board, crashed in the Guangxi region on Monday. Video obtained by the AP agency shows the plane, flight MU5735, plummeting vertically. Chinese government did not give details. pic.twitter.com/J40wOYOo6C — Ronaldo Gogoni (@RonaldoGogoni) March 21, 2022

The high-speed drop shown in the record is consistent with data obtained by the Chinese press on FlightRadar24, a system that monitors flights. On the website, you can see that the plane, which was at 29,100 feet altitude, lost about 10,000 feet in a few minutes and the downward trend continued at high speed until it hit the ground and started to catch fire in the middle of the local forest.

With the video, worldwide speculation that, with the pace and position of the aircraft, it is almost impossible to have survivors among the 132 people on board. Earlier, China Eastern Airlines confirmed that there were dead, but did not report the number of fatalities.

“The company expresses its deepest condolences to the passengers and crew members who died in the accident, indicated a statement from the company addressed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, where it is listed, without confirming the number of victims.

The aircraft crashed near Wuzhou city in southern China’s Guangxi province at around 2:30 pm local time, about an hour and a half after taking off from Kunming city at 1 pm. She was heading to Canto, a port city near Hong Kong.