War in Ukraine: Russians lose jobs for opinions against the invasion

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: Russians lose jobs for opinions against the invasion 0 Views

Kamran Manafly

Credit, Personal archive

photo caption,

Kamran Manafly lost his teaching job after Instagram post

For geography teacher Kamran Manafly, 28, it all started with an Instagram post.

“I don’t want to be a reflection of state propaganda,” he wrote on the social network, just days before it was restricted in Russia. “I have my own opinion! Many teachers do. And you know what? It’s not the same as the state’s opinion.”

He felt compelled to write the comment after a staff meeting at his high school in central Moscow, at which he and his colleagues were instructed to talk to their students about the situation in Ukraine — so as not to deviate from the government’s position.

Two hours after posting, he received a call from the school principal telling him to immediately delete the post or quit his job.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Alagoas Resort is elected the 15th best beach resort in the world

The US News newspaper made a list of the best beach resorts in the world. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved