War in Ukraine: Russia’s military mistakes in the conflict

Jonathan Beale

BBC News Defense Reporter

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

Russia has one of the largest and most powerful armed forces in the world, but the invasion of Ukraine has left a different image of that. Many military analysts in the United States and European countries have been surprised by its performance on the battlefield so far.

Military advances appear to have stalled and some question whether Russia will be able to recover from the losses it has suffered. This week, a NATO serviceman told the BBC: “The Russians have clearly not achieved their goals and they probably won’t.”

So what went wrong? I spoke to military and intelligence officers in the US and European countries about the mistakes Russia made.

wrong assumptions

The first Russian mistake was to underestimate the strength of the resistance and the capabilities of Ukraine’s own armed forces, which are much smaller than those of Russia. Russia has an annual defense budget of over US$60 billion, compared to Ukraine’s spending of just over US$4 billion.

At the same time, Russia and many others seem to have overestimated their own military strengths. President Vladimir Putin has embarked on an ambitious program to modernize his armed forces, and he himself may have been too confident in his project.

A top British military official said much of Russia’s investment was spent on its vast nuclear arsenal, which includes the development of new weapons such as hypersonic missiles. Russia reportedly built the world’s most advanced tank — the T-14 Armata. But although the tank was present at the Moscow Victory Day Parade on Red Square, it did not appear on the battlefield. Most of what Russia has brought to war are older T-72 tanks, armored personnel carriers, artillery and rocket launchers.

At the start of the invasion, Russia had a clear air advantage, with close-border combat aircraft outnumbering Ukraine’s air force by a ratio of three to one. Most military analysts believed that the invading force would quickly establish its superiority in the air, but it did not. Ukraine’s air defenses are still proving effective, limiting Russia’s maneuverability.

Moscow may also have assumed that its special forces would play an important role in helping to strike a swift and decisive blow.

A senior intelligence official told the BBC that Russia thought it could send lighter units such as the Spetsnaz and VDV paratroopers “to eliminate a small number of defenders and that would be enough”. But within the first few days its helicopter attack on Hostomel Airport outside Kiev was repulsed, preventing Russia from establishing an airlift to bring in troops, equipment and supplies.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, At the military parade, but not on the battlefield: Russia’s T-14 Armata tank

Instead, Russia had to transport its supplies primarily by road. This has created traffic jams and choke points that are easy targets for Ukrainian forces to ambush. Some heavy armored vehicles left the road and ended up stuck in the mud, reinforcing the image of an army that was “stuck”.

Meanwhile, the long armored column from northern Russia that has been spotted by satellites has yet to encircle Kiev. The most significant advances came from the south, where Russia was able to use rail lines to resupply its forces. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC that President Putin’s forces had “lost momentum”.

“They are at a standstill and are slowly and surely taking significant casualties.”

Losses and low morale

Russia has amassed a force of around 190,000 troops for this invasion and most of them have already participated in some form in the battle. But the Russians have already lost about 10% of that force. There are no reliable figures for the scale of Russian or Ukrainian losses. Ukraine claims to have killed 14,000 Russian soldiers, although the US estimates the real number is likely to be half that estimate.

US and European officials say there is also evidence of a drop in morale among Russian fighters. One of those interviewed said morale was “very, very, low”. Another said the troops were “cold, tired and hungry” as they had been waiting in the snow for weeks in Belarus and Russia before receiving the invasion order.

Russia has already been forced to look for more troops to make up for its losses, including moving reserve units from as far away as the east of the country and Armenia. Western officials believe it is also “highly likely” that foreign troops from Syria will soon join the fight, along with mercenaries from the secret Wagner group. A senior NATO military official said this was a sign that Russia “is scraping the pan”.

Russia has struggled with basic items. There is an old military saying that amateurs talk about tactics while professionals study logistics. There is evidence that Russia has not paid enough attention to this. The armored columns ran out of fuel, food and ammunition. Vehicles broke down and were abandoned, then towed away by Ukrainian tractors.

US and European officials also believe that Russia may be low on ammunition. Russia has already fired between 850 and 900 long-range precision munitions, including cruise missiles, which are more difficult to replace than unguided weapons. US officials warn that Russia has approached China to seek help to address some of its shortages.

In contrast, there has been a steady flow of weapons supplied by the US and European countries to Ukraine, which has been a morale booster. The US has announced that it will provide an additional US$800 million (R$4 billion) in defense support. In addition to more anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, the package is expected to include the Switchblade, which is a small US-developed “kamikaze” drone that can be carried in a backpack.

US and European officials still warn that President Putin could “increase the intensity of attacks with greater brutality”. They say it still has enough firepower to bomb Ukrainian cities for a “considerable period of time”.

Despite the setbacks, an intelligence official said it was unlikely that President Putin would be deterred and that he could instead increase the intensity of attacks. “He probably remains confident that Russia can defeat Ukraine militarily,” the unnamed official said. And while Ukrainian forces have shown fierce resistance, that same officer warned that without significant resupply, they too could “eventually run out of ammunition and numbers”.

Ukraine’s chances of victory may look better today than when the war started, but the scenario still largely favors Russia.