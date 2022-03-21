What happens if I eat spinach every day?

A healthy diet should fundamentally include a vegetable with a wide range of properties, such as spinach. This vegetable is healthy because it contains minerals, vitamins and phytonutrients, among others, so the diet must include its delicious leaves that provide unparalleled flavors to our culinary preparations.

In addition, of course, to being an ally in the fight against various pathologies. Kitchen masters reinvent themselves by applying spinach leaves in various dishes, including juices.



In the case of athletes, the vegetable is combined with other natural products to make nutritional smoothies that improve the athlete’s competitive performance. The truth is that any healthy diet must take into account the nutritional value of these.

What are the benefits of spinach?

One of the main benefits of ingesting spinach is memory. The argument is that it provides folic acid as well as vitamins A, B6 and C, which help the brain to stop neuronal and cognitive deterioration.

In turn, its high content of antioxidants strengthens the muscles thanks to the minerals that nourish the body. So, if you want to gain muscle mass or complement your exercise routine, you should incorporate said vegetable into your diet.



According to some studies, daily consumption of spinach can prevent cancer because beta-carotene fights cancer cells, improving the health of those who consume it.

Likewise, it also stands out for its effects in reducing the risk of obesity, overweight and strokes. While eye health will be another benefit of eating this vegetable since the properties (zeaxanthin and lutein) will collaborate in the prevention of eye degeneration avoiding blindness.

Along the same lines, professionals point out that a diet that includes spinach will be essential for the body to reach the suggested amount of protein per day, benefiting the metabolism, as it will accelerate it and give you internal energy. While, finally, a healthy diet with this vegetable will be essential to prevent colon inflammation.

