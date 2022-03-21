What is autism? Symptoms and causes

What is autism? It is considered an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a brain condition you are born with. This affects the child’s communication and social development, it is also characterized by restricted or repetitive behaviors, interests that affect their behavior.
It is considered a disability, since the child has problems socializing, communicating and adapting to “normal”.
–Continues after advertising–
It is difficult to identify during the first years of life, but it is noticeable in the way they interact, behave or learn differently than normal. ASD affects boys more than girls.
Know more: Autism: 10 symptoms parents should be aware of
Autism can present itself differently or in the same way from one person to another. It is important to detect the signs in time so that they receive proper treatment and can help them to have a better quality of life or a proper development, although ASD is incurable.
Symptoms and causes of autism
While babies may have a delay in their communication, learning to walk or other skills, it is important that autism also plays a role, so you should pay attention to these specific signs.
–Continues after advertising–
- They don’t keep eye contact
- They don’t respond to facial expressions
- Does not make contact with objects that point to it
- Does not recognize facial expressions
- doesn’t know how to express emotions
- Not interested or have no friends
- don’t have empathy
- don’t usually communicate
- Does not speak until 16 months
- Repeat what others say without understanding
- does not respond to your name
- He refers to himself as “you”
- they don’t talk much
- Has a good memory for numbers, letters
- Loses what was learned at 15 or 24 months of age
- Repetitive or obsessive behaviors
- They usually follow a pattern
- Follows routines, order and does not easily adapt to changes
- Play with parts of toys instead of the whole toy
- can be very sensitive
Causes of Autism
Currently, there are no studies that reveal the exact cause of ASD. It is believed to be due to a combination of different changes in the brain during pregnancy, so the person’s genes are a factor. It is also believed that there is a risk during pregnancy or childbirth that presents difficulties.
Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!