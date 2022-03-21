What is Felipe’s illness in Um Lugar ao Sol? Tumor can cause death TV News

After discovering a tumor, Felipe (Gabriel Leone) will fight colon cancer in Um Lugar ao Sol. According to experts, the disease of the character in the Globo soap opera, when diagnosed early, has a high chance of cure, but when untreated or discovered at an advanced stage, it can lead to death.

In August 2020, the protagonist of Black Panther (2018), actor Chadwick Boseman, died at the age of 43 with this type of cancer. The Marvel hero was diagnosed at level 3, considered advanced, in 2016, but his condition worsened and went to level 4, the highest level of the disease.

Proctologist Maristela Gomes explains that tumors in different parts of the body can be benign or malignant. “But in medical practice, when we talk about this region, when citing a tumor, most of the time we already relate it to cancer. When it is benign, we use the polyp classification. In the case of the intestine, cancers are derived from polyps that have become a malignant structure”, explains Hospital specialist Edmundo Vasconcelos to TV news.

The doctor says that the diagnosis of the disease is made in a few steps, the first is listening to the patients’ complaints, then a physical examination to detect palpable masses and complementary tests, the main one being colonoscopy, as mentioned by Felipe in the plot.

“The treatment is usually surgical. Most of the time, the intervention aims to remove the tumor and part of what we call ganglia, which are the defense organs that exist in the skin-intestinal fat. This material is analyzed to identify whether there is an invasion or not, and thus, whether chemotherapy or radiotherapy should be indicated”, says Maristela.

According to the specialist, when the surgery is performed on smaller tumors, a piece of the intestine or rectum is removed, and then the reconnection is performed and there is no need to use the colostomy bag. “Of course, eventually, depending on the location, it can be used,” she stresses.

Symptoms and time to seek help

Oncologist at São Cristóvão Saúde, Walkiria Tamelini advises you to seek a specialist in the following situations:

If the patient has signs and symptoms that may be related, such as: abdominal pain, which can be characterized as a malaise; a frame of constipation; intermittent diarrhea with intestinal obstruction; blood in the stool, bright red or dark, leaving the stool with a different color.

The doctor also highlights that the professional will evaluate the different factors of

risk for bowel cancer and will refer the patient for tests and diagnosis. “Colon cancer can be cured as long as it is diagnosed early and treated with surgery with/or

lymphadenectomy — when the removal of lymph nodes from the affected region is indicated”, he highlights.

“When the disease is advanced, progressing through the abdominal structures,

mainly in the liver (metastases), or affecting organs such as the lung

(metastases), we depend on the extent and response to cancer treatment, and in these cases there is a risk of death”, completes Walkiria.

Prevention

Maristela Gomes reinforces the importance of preventing and having regular exams. “Colonoscopy totally changed the prognosis of intestinal cancers, as it manages to remove benign lesions, when there are still no symptoms, preventing the patient from developing cancer over time. years, as it is from that age onwards that the incidence of bowel cancer increases.”

In the plot, Felipe returned to Brazil, will have the surgery and everything will go well. He will recover, supported by his mother, grandmother and Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão). On the fully recorded air, the cast filmed alternate endings involving deaths and couple choices.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 25, with a rerun of the chapter on the 26th. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

