What moves Putin? Foreign agents try to understand Russian leader’s mind

Gordon Corera

security reporter

20 March 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trapped in a closed world created by himself, spies from Western countries believe. And that worries them.

For years, they tried to get inside Putin’s mind to better understand his intentions.

With Russian troops seemingly bogged down in Ukraine, the need to do so has become even greater as they try to figure out how he will react under pressure.

Understanding their frame of mind will be vital to preventing the crisis from escalating into even more dangerous territory.

There was speculation that Russia’s leader was ill, but many analysts believe he has actually isolated himself and closed himself off to any alternative views.

His isolation was evident in photos of his meetings, such as when he met President Emmanuel Macron – the two of them at the ends of a long table. It was also evident in Putin’s meeting with his own national security team on the eve of the war.

Putin’s initial military plan looked like something planned by an official in the KGB (the former Soviet Union’s secret police), says a foreign intelligence official.

It was created, they say, by a “conspiracy cabal” with an emphasis on secrecy. But the result was chaos. Russian military commanders were not ready and some soldiers crossed the border not knowing what they were doing.

sole decision maker

Western spies, through undisclosed sources, knew more about these plans than many within the Russian leadership. But now they face a new challenge – understanding what Russia’s leader will do next. And that’s not easy.

“The challenge of understanding the Kremlin’s movements is that Putin is the only decision maker in Moscow,” explains John Sipher, who previously directed CIA operations in Russia. And while his views are often clarified through public statements, knowing how he will act on them is a difficult intelligence challenge.

“It’s extremely difficult in a system as well protected as Russia to have good intelligence about what’s going on inside the leader’s head, especially when so many of his own people don’t know what’s going on,” said John Sawers, former chief of staff. from British MI6 to the BBC.

According to intelligence officials, Putin is isolated in a bubble of his own making, into which very little outside information penetrates, particularly any that might challenge what he thinks.

“He’s a victim of his own propaganda in the sense that he only listens to a certain number of people and blocks out everything else. It gives him a strange view of the world,” says Adrian Furnham, professor of psychology and co-author of a book to be released in English, The Psychology of Spies and Spying. The risk is what’s called “groupthink,” where everyone reinforces the same vision. “If he’s a victim of a group we think we need to know who the group is,” says Furnham.

The circle of those Putin talks to has never been large, but when it came to the decision to invade Ukraine, he was down to just a handful, Western intelligence officials believe — all those who truly share Putin’s mindset and obsessions.

The sense of how small his inner circle had become was underscored when he publicly reprimanded the head of his own Foreign Intelligence Service at the national security meeting just before the break-in — a move that seemed to humiliate the official. His speech hours later also revealed an angry man obsessed with Ukraine and the West.

Those who have watched him say Putin is driven by a desire to overcome Russia’s perceived humiliation in the 1990s, coupled with a conviction that the West is determined to keep Russia in check and out of power. One person who knew Putin remembers his obsession with watching videos of Colonel Gaddafi of Libya being killed after he was ousted from power in 2011.

When CIA Director William Burns was asked to assess Putin’s mental state, he said he “has been seething in an explosive combination of grievance and ambition for many years”, described his views as “hardened” and said he was “much more isolated” from other points of view.

Is the Russian president crazy? This is a question many in other countries have asked. But few experts find it useful. A psychologist with experience in the field said it was a mistake to assume that because we couldn’t understand a decision like invading Ukraine, we framed the person who made it as “crazy.”

The CIA has a team that performs “leadership analysis” on foreign decision makers, drawing on a tradition that goes back to attempts to understand Hitler. They study backgrounds, relationships, and health, drawing on secret intelligence.

Another source is the readings of those who have had direct contact – such as other leaders. In 2014, Angela Merkel reportedly told President Obama that Putin was living “in another world”. Meanwhile, when she sat down with Putin recently, President Macron reportedly found the Russian leader “more rigid, more isolated” compared to previous meetings.

Has anything changed? Some speculate, without much evidence, about possible health problems or medication impact. Others point to psychological factors, such as feeling that his own time is running out for him to fulfill what he sees as his destiny to protect Russia or restore her greatness. The Russian leader has visibly isolated himself from others during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that may also have had a psychological impact.

“Putin probably doesn’t have a mental illness, nor has he changed, although he has been in more of a hurry and has probably been more isolated in recent years,” says Ken Dekleva, a former US government doctor and diplomat and currently a senior fellow at the George HW Bush Foundation for International Relations. USA-China.

But a concern now is that reliable information is still not reaching Putin’s closed circuit. His intelligence services may have been reluctant before the invasion to tell him anything he didn’t want to hear, offering optimistic estimates of what an invasion would look like and how Russian troops would be received before the war. And this week a Western official said Putin may not yet have the vision – that Western intelligence does – of how bad things are going for his own troops. This leads to concern about how he might react when faced with an increasingly worsening situation for Russia.

‘Mad theory’

Putin himself tells the story that he chased a mouse when he was a boy. When he cornered him, the rat reacted by attacking him, forcing a young Vladimir to become the one who ran away. The question Western politicians are asking is: what if Putin feels cornered now?

“The question really is whether or not he will react with greater brutality and scale in terms of the weapons systems he is prepared to use,” said a Western official. There were concerns that he might use chemical weapons or even a tactical nuclear weapon.

“The concern is that he does something incredibly reckless by pushing the button in a cruel way,” says Adrian Furnham.

Putin himself can pretend to be dangerous or even irrational – this is a well-known tactic (often called the “madman theory”) in which someone with access to nuclear weapons tries to make his adversary back down by convincing him that he might be crazy enough. to use them, despite the potential to reach everyone.

For Western spies and policymakers, understanding Putin’s intentions and mindset today couldn’t be more important. Predicting their response is key to figuring out how far they can push you without triggering a dangerous reaction.

“Putin’s concept of himself does not allow for flaws or weaknesses. He despises these things,” says Ken Dekleva. “A cornered and weakened Putin is a more dangerous Putin. Sometimes it’s better to let the bear out of the cage and back into the forest.”

