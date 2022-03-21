Who is a fake doctor who amputated a patient and pretended to be a pastor

The fake doctor Gerson Lavísio, 32, arrested after amputating the victim of a pile-up on a highway in the interior of São Paulo, has already adopted other tactics to try to apply scams, such as pretending to be a “Christian coach” and lying about his identity even to an ex-girlfriend, who found out he was dating another woman at the same time.

In 2020 records, recorded by witnesses, the man appears attending and preaching to church faithful, giving spiritual advice and even predictions about the future of devotees.

Yesterday’s report on TV Globo’s “Fantástico” showed that Gerson pretended to be a pastor and announced services in organizations that did not exist, using social networks. He was also accused of asking for money for mission trips that never took place.

“We started helping, it was just over R$ 16 thousand. Nobody knows what it was used for, in fact”, detailed one of the victims of the coup, who preferred not to be identified.

ex cheated

The fake doctor also deceived an ex-girlfriend. To “Fantástico”, Regiane Arabi told that she met Gerson on the internet and helped him financially with some bills, without ever receiving back the loaned amount.

“My friends warned me. They said: ‘be careful, because he’s not a doctor'”, recalled the woman when asked about possible strange behavior by her ex. “Now I’m the one who’s going to unravel him. Why is he going to deceive how many more people? He’s going to get into people’s fragility until when? He has to stop. Someone has to stop him”, said Regiane, explaining the decision to tell her own version of the story.

In addition to discovering that her boyfriend was a fake doctor, the young woman had another surprise when she learned that Gerson was in a relationship with another woman. In conversations, they noticed that he sent the same messages to both of them.

“My version was given at the police station”

Also sought after by the TV Globo report, which asked about his true professional training and asked for a position on the other accusations made against him, the fake doctor preferred not to answer, hanging up the phone.

“My version has already been given at the police station, understand? I’ve already given a statement and now I’m going to set the date for the hearing. And that’s it”, he declared.

To the federal highway police, after checking the CRM (Regional Council of Medicine) accusing the farce, Gerson would have said that he has training only as a rescuer, and was then arrested.

Despite the admission of the coup, he was released after signing a detailed term, explained the SSP (Secretariat of Public Security), in a note.

fake diploma

Gerson Lavísio ordered the amputation of the leg of a victim of a pile-up on the Presidente Dutra highway, near Lavrinhas, 230 km from the capital of São Paulo.

He used a false diploma to practice medicine illegally and was reported to the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) on Tuesday (15), being detained in Pindamonhangaba, also in the interior of São Paulo. According to information obtained by the UOL, he had been working for the highway’s medical team for just four days when he attended to the incident that ended up revealing the fraud, on Sunday (13).

The suspect was acting on behalf of the concessionaire that manages the Presidente Dutra highway and authorized the amputation of the leg of one of the drivers involved in the pile-up of three trucks, a 36-year-old man, who was attached to the hardware.

The procedure, carried out on the highway, would have happened with a technique considered “dubious” by health professionals, which aroused doubts from other doctors on the team, responsible for triggering the Federal Highway Police.

“The conduct he took was not that of a doctor. For example, when there is a problem with the spine, we have to apply an analgesic, or even an oral medication, but what did he do? He applied a tranquilizer, 10 mg in the vein. The user collapsed, he wasn’t even walking anymore. And there was also a patient who needed to be sutured. He did the suture, but the stitches he made were all irregular, he couldn’t make the loop of the stitch. And did everything wrong”, said one of the colleagues, who preferred not to be identified, for the report of Fantástico.

When consulting the suspect’s documents, the police discovered that he was using a CRM that was in the name of another professional, who had already died. The fake doctor was then taken to the Civil Police station where he testified and confessed to not being a doctor, according to information from the authorities.

What the dealership says

The report of UOL contacted the CCR RioSP concessionaire, which manages the highway and is responsible for the emergency service on the road, which stated that the false doctor acted as an outsourced employee and was terminated shortly after the incident.

“The RioSP Concessionaire is very sorry for what happened and sympathizes with the victim and his family members. The false doctor was disconnected immediately and no longer provides services to the outsourced Enseg, a company hired by the concessionaire. Unfortunately, we were also victims of this fraud that took place with the exercise illegal activity, affecting everyone”, the company said in the text.

“Since the day of the accident, we have carried out several technical investigations and are providing support to the competent authorities in the investigation of the accident and we will seek the family members afterwards to provide all necessary assistance to minimize the damage caused”, concludes the statement. On Friday, in a new statement, CCR began to deny amputation on the highway.

The company Enseg, an outsourced company hired by CCR RioSP responsible for hiring the fake doctor, was also contacted, but, until the publication of this report, it did not comment on the situation.

Fake doctor tried to sign up for Cremesp

As part of the farce, Gerson Lavisio also filed a request for registration with Cremesp (Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo), using a fake diploma. He claimed to have graduated in 2021 from a medical university in São Paulo, according to information from the agency, which received the suspect’s request last month.

“The false doctor presented the registration request protocol at Cremesp, which was considered sufficient for his hiring by Enseg. It is worth mentioning that Gerson did not have a CRM number and, therefore, was not qualified to work. Cremesp also clarifies that who will investigate the hiring of the false doctor by Enseg and other institutions where he worked, and who will adopt the appropriate measures”, explained the Council.