Without doctors, pioneer clinic opens public notice to accredit nurses in Salvador

A clinic without doctors and specializing in care outside the hospital environment. Yes, this is possible and it already exists here in Salvador. Located in Pituba, Clínica do Enfermeiro (@clinicadoenfermeiro) is the first in the country to bring these professionals together in a space where they work collaboratively to serve those who need care and the watchful eye of those who care, accompany and monitor.

“Nurses are there to manage this care, identify signs of health problems, articulate with other professionals and solve them, or, at least, try to alleviate them. I remember receiving a whatsapp message from a doctor asking me how a clinic with only nurses would work. Our clinic has been a laboratory for innovation”, says Joane Queiroz, nurse, manager and founder of Clínica do Enfermeiro.

Currently, the unit has 35 specialist nurses who have performed 1,000 procedures in about 600 clients in the last two years. Among the most demanded services are general care for bedridden people, urine collection for urine culture, tube passage, infusion therapy, treatment of wounds in general and diabetic foot injuries, plus care for pregnant women.

Another proposal of the clinic is to offer affordable prices that vary, depending on the complexity and specialty, from R$ 150 (general care) to R$ 250 (wound treatment).

“What is exclusive to the doctor is he who will do it. What we offer is the care of nurses, which people need to avoid hospitalizations. There are many procedures that we can handle and the population does not know, such as, for example, the passage of a central catheter, the one that goes to the heart”, explains Joane. “Today, a nurse can even perform a local block anesthesia for the wound”.

After two years in operation, Clínica do Enfermeiro has just launched its first selection notice for new accredited professionals. There are 100 spots in total. Among the requirements is the registration, without pending issues, with the Regional Nursing Council (Coren), having a diploma issued by a higher education institution recognized by the MEC, in addition to a postgraduate degree in the specialty to be accredited in the Lato sensu modality (specialist/specialist title). resident) or Stricto Sensu (Master’s/PhD).

It is also necessary to reside in Salvador or the Metropolitan Region (RMS) and prove work experience of at least three years. The contract will be in the form of technical cooperation. Registration is free and can be made until April 30 at www.clinicadoenfermeiro.com.br.

“It needs to have a synergy with our way of uniting the technician with sensitivity: compassion, empathy, the spirit of service and a skill that has a lot to do with applied technical knowledge, that is, experience”, Joanne points out.

Entrepreneurship

Graduated in Nursing from the Federal University of Bahia (Ufba), Master in Innovation Management and Project Management in the Project Management Institute – PMI model from Università degli Studi di Padova (Italy), Joane Queiroz has always worked in the area of ​​care in hospitals, in public health programs at the Bahia State Secretariat (Sesab-BA), in collaborative actions with the Ministry of Health, as an educator and consultant in health service management.

The clinic project is part of a movement known as ‘liquid hospitals (H2.0)’, born in Europe and aimed at stimulating the creation of services that can go beyond those offered by traditional spaces. “I did a master’s degree and started to get to know these new health models. Just like water, liquid hospitals arrive anywhere to offer attention, service, care, without having to be in the hospital. This idea of ​​flexibility according to need is something charming”, he says.

Clinic was inspired by the European movement known as ‘liquid hospitals’ where assistance goes to the customer, says Joane Queiroz

(Photo: Paula Fróes/MAIL)

This fascination with nursing actually started when Joane was still a girl. Her father had leukemia, so she spent a lot of time in the hospital. “I remember walking there, not understanding a lot, but I saw those people there in white taking care and I thought that magic was beautiful and there I grew up knowing I would be a nurse”, she says.

In 25 years of experience accumulated in public and private health networks, the limitations imposed on nurses in large medical units were still very uncomfortable. One day, he decided that he should resign from everything and, finally, make his long-time dream of practicing autonomous and specialized nursing a reality.

“When I went to work I hadn’t found this magic. And that made me very anxious. Despite being fundamental professionals in the care chain, it is still common to hear people referring to us as the ‘soul of the hospital or of the services’. I understand that the ‘soul’ is something invisible, impalpable and subjective, the opposite of what we are”, she refutes.

Being a nurse goes beyond working in the hospital and clinic, but it is a project that comes to strengthen this more independent performance, as Joane reinforces. “The hospital cannot be the center of anyone’s life. We need to get out of this ‘soul’ place and present ourselves as a living, active and extremely important part of health actions and services”, she defends.

For her, the covid-19 pandemic has even highlighted to the population the importance of work. “But it’s still far from the everyday reality of what a nurse can actually do in the healthcare chain,” she points out.

Changes

In 2018, the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) instituted COFEN Resolution No. 568/2018 (amended by COFEN Resolution 606/2019), which regulates Nursing offices and clinics. Last month, the entity also approved Resolution 685/2022, which regulates the annotation of RT (Technical Responsibility) by self-employed professionals, whether as an individual or legal entity.

Partner at the clinic, Danielle Cruz highlights that the expectation is to double the number of visits this year

(Photo: Paula Fróes/MAIL)

The attendance at the Clínica do Enfermeiro, whether in person or at home, takes place in four stages: reception, guidance and identification of needs. Then care. Further on, the evaluation and also the post-care assistance. That’s what the partner and one of the nurses accredited to the unit, Danielle Cruz, explains.

“It is visible that changes have been taking place in the Brazilian health care model, which seeks to deconcentrate actions and services from the hospital environment. The enterprise is innovative and the expectation is that it will stimulate technical discussions about entrepreneurship and innovation in nursing, about valuing this profession so worthy, useful and impacting on people’s lives”, believes Danielle Cruz.

She adds that the clinic frequently receives several consulting requests to replicate the model in cities in the interior of Bahia and in other states. In 2022, after the selection of new partner nurses via public notice, the expectation is to double the number of visits, exceeding two thousand procedures. The clinic should even strengthen the offer of post-covid care.

“We have been interested since the first month of the clinic’s existence. We have already received a visit from a group from São Paulo and there is a possibility of opening a branch there”, it helps.

Trend

The nurse and professor at the UniFTC Network, Elisângela Torres, agrees that there is an increasing tendency for a nursing professional to be more in charge of their own career path, but also of their business. “In current nursing, nurses no longer have a view restricted to hospitals, but rather to pursue their own business for the benefit of themselves and the population to be served”, she comments.

For her, it will stand out in the market those who seek this autonomy with innovative approaches, especially in activities related to aesthetics, assistance to the elderly, pregnant women, home care and care for injuries. “The organized nurse who plans to envision a new venture, that is, the creation of a new organization or new products uniting science and the market, will possibly have great success”, she explains.

SERVICE:

Nurse Accreditation Notice

Number of vacancies: 100

Deadline: April 30, 2022

Free subscriptions: www.clinicadoenfermeiro.com.br

Requirements: registration, without pending issues, with the Regional Nursing Council (Coren), having a diploma issued by a higher education institution recognized by the MEC, in addition to a postgraduate degree in the specialty to be accredited in the Lato sensu (specialist/resident title) or Stricto Sensu modality (Master’s/Doctoral title). It is also necessary to reside in Salvador or the Metropolitan Region and prove professional experience of at least three years.

More information: see the full announcement