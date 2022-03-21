World heads towards ‘global catastrophe’, UN Secretary-General warns | Environment

Reproduction / WWC Brazil World advances with “eyes closed to climate catastrophe”, says UN secretary-general

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world was moving “with closed eyes towards climate catastrophe”. He said that even with the “gravity” of the situation, major economies continue to increase their greenhouse gas emissions. The statement was made during a conference on sustainable development organized by The Economist newspaper in London.

Guterres also declared that the Paris Agreement’s most ambitious goal of limiting Earth’s temperature rise to 1.5°C relative to the pre-industrial era is under “intensive treatment”.

According to surveys carried out by the UN, it would be necessary to reduce 45% of emissions by 2030 to contain the increase to 1.5°C. However, emissions remain high and the planet has gained an average of 1.1°C since the pre-industrial era, culminating in extreme temperatures, droughts, storms and catastrophic floods.

“The problem is getting worse,” Guterres said in a recorded video message. He mentioned that in 2020, climate disasters “have driven 30 million people from their homes – almost three times the number of migrants generated by conflict”.

“If we continue like this, we can say goodbye to the 1.5°C target. The 2°C (target) could also be out of reach.”

stated.

catastrophic warming

According to research by the UN Climate Change Expert Group (IPCC), even if nations meet the commitments made in Paris, emissions could rise by 14% before the end of the decade, leading to “catastrophic” warming of 2. 7°C.

Criticizing the “innocent optimism” that emerged after COP26 in Glasgow in October, the Secretary-General called countries’ dependence on fossil energy “madness”. stated.



Guterres’ statement was made moments before a meeting, which is expected to last 14 days, with the purpose of validating the IPCC’s historic report on scenarios that would help reduce and limit global warming. The document divides the possibilities by major sectors, which could increase carbon capture and absorption.

Consequences of the invasion of Ukraine

According to Guterres, the situation between Ukraine and Russia could further hamper climate action. That’s because, if countries decide to chase new suppliers of gas and oil to replace Russian imports, they will be contributing to dependence on fossil fuels.

An International Energy Agency (IEA) report in 2021 concluded that limiting the rise in temperatures to 1.5°C is an objective incompatible with new oil, gas and coal exploration.

Breaking the protocol of not accusing a particular country, Guterres chided Australia and other “recalcitrants” for failing to come up with “significant” short-term plans to cut emissions.

Also dependent on coal, China and India have not fully adhered to 1.5°C and have not set more ambitious short-term emission reduction targets.

“The good news is that all the G20 governments, including China, Japan and Korea, have agreed to no longer finance foreign coal,” Guterres said. “Now they must do the same internally, urgently,” he added.

The UN secretary-general also gave rich countries responsibility for funding, technology and other essential instruments to help emerging economies eliminate coal from their energy matrices.

