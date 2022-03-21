Xbox Game Pass: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy enters the Top 5, see the ranking of the greatest!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was included in Xbox Game Pass for less than a week and it started flying! The game was really long-awaited and has been very strong in the service, it even managed to get into the Top 5!

The single-player adventure Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launched late last year and has been included in Xbox Game Pass since March 10th.

Despite these short time intervals, the hard-to-tame adventure about Captain Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, and his crew has risen to fifth place in the popularity rankings thanks to Xbox Game Pass.

Guardians of the Galaxy has entered the Top 5 Most Popular Games on Game Pass on Console Love to see it. A lot of people missed this game at launch unfortunately but I’m loving seeing it get a big surge of players thanks to entering Game Pass this month pic.twitter.com/bNRNccOl3M — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) March 16, 2022

Typically, a game’s popularity increases in proportion to the time it’s been available. If Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is no exception, it will be exciting to see where the journey takes us in the future and if Xbox Game Pass users can decide to purchase the game. However, it’s a single-player game, so don’t try to perpetuate yourself too much in the rankings.

