Xbox Game Pass: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy enters the Top 5, see the ranking of the greatest!

Raju Singh 3 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Xbox Game Pass: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy enters the Top 5, see the ranking of the greatest! 8 Views

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was included in Xbox Game Pass for less than a week and it started flying! The game was really long-awaited and has been very strong in the service, it even managed to get into the Top 5!

The single-player adventure Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launched late last year and has been included in Xbox Game Pass since March 10th.

Despite these short time intervals, the hard-to-tame adventure about Captain Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, and his crew has risen to fifth place in the popularity rankings thanks to Xbox Game Pass.

Typically, a game’s popularity increases in proportion to the time it’s been available. If Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is no exception, it will be exciting to see where the journey takes us in the future and if Xbox Game Pass users can decide to purchase the game. However, it’s a single-player game, so don’t try to perpetuate yourself too much in the rankings.

And speaking of rankings, this is the complete list of the most popular games on Xbox Game Pass:

  1. Forza Horizon 5
  2. Halo Infinite – campaign /Halo Infinite – multiplayer
  3. Rainbow Six Siege
  4. fifa 21
  5. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  6. Sea of ​​Thieves
  7. Forza Horizon 4
  8. gang beats
  9. ARK
  10. madden 22
  11. Star Wars Battlefront

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

This is how the new feature that will be released soon in the messaging app will work – Metro World News Brasil

After releasing the new voice memo player in a beta update for PC iOS, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved