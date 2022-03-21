Zelensky questions Israel: ‘Why don’t they send weapons to Ukraine?’

LVIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a public rebuke to Israel in a speech to Israeli parliament on Sunday, asking why the country is not providing defenses for his country or sanctioning Russia for the invasion.

In response to Zelensky, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid did not commit, saying in a statement that Israel will continue to help Ukrainians “as much as possible”. The country sent a field hospital and other humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Mediator in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Israel condemned the Russian invasion. But it has been wary of damaging ties with Moscow, a power in neighboring Syria, where Israeli forces frequently attack pro-Iranian militias.

“Everyone knows that your missile defense systems are the best… and that you can definitely help our people, help save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews,” Zelensky, who is also Jewish, told the Knesset in a video call.

“We can question why we cannot receive weapons from you, why Israel has not imposed powerful sanctions on Russia or is not putting pressure on Russian business,” he said in the speech, one of several he gave to foreign legislatures.

He mentioned Israel’s Iron Dome system, often used to intercept rockets fired by Palestinian fighters in Gaza.

“Anyway, the choice is yours, brothers and sisters, and you must then live with your answer, the people of Israel,” Zelensky said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin two weeks ago in Moscow and has spoken frequently with him and Zelensky since then, was among more than 100 of the 120 members of parliament who took part in the video call.

He made no comment immediately after the Ukrainian leader’s speech.

In his speech, Zelensky compared the Russian offensive to Nazi Germany’s plan to exterminate European Jews during World War II.

“Hear what is being said now in Moscow, hear how they are saying those words again: the final solution. But this time in relation to us, to the Ukrainian question,” he said.

Zelensky did not cite any evidence to make this claim or identify who might have used the term. Putin has used an expression meaning “final decision/final resolution” once in the last 30 days, according to Reuters monitoring of his comments, but not in a context that carried the same resonance or meaning as Nazi terminology.

The Zelensky reference was condemned by Yad Vashem, Israel’s memorial in Jerusalem that pays tribute to the six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany in World War II. He said such “irresponsible statements” trivialized the historical facts of the Holocaust.

(By Pavel Polityuk and Max Hunder)

