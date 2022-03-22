12 health plans have their marketing suspended as of this Tuesday; see which

Twelve health plans, managed by six operators, had their marketing suspended as of this Tuesday (22).

The decision was taken by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) last Wednesday (16), due to complaints related to care coverage in the last quarter of 2021.

Together, the plans serve 83,286 beneficiaries, according to ANS.

The agency says that they can only be sold to new customers again if they show an improvement in the result of its quarterly monitoring.

Eleven health plans that were suspended, managed by four operators, managed to present this improvement and were released by the ANS to be marketed again today.

On the ANS website, it is possible to check the lists of plans with suspended sales and reactivated plans, whose sale has been released again. See the list below:

Plans with suspended sales (4th quarter of 2021)

operator Registration with ANS plan name Product registration UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA 311961 Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartment without Franchise Without Co-parti 458461089 UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA 311961 Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics 464565111 UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA 317896 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF 485570201 UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA 317896 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – APT 485571200 SAÚDE SIM LTDA 320111 Yes More Ade R1 ESC 473195156 SAÚDE SIM LTDA 320111 Class Ade R1 ACC 473433155 SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA 400190 RUBY 456407073 SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA 400191 ESSENTIAL PLUS 468577136 SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA 400192 MEDICAL IND 200 470021130 SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA 400193 PRIME 300 474742159 ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA 402478 COMPANY MEASUREMENT 466821129 SAÚDE BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA 421154 CLASSIC I 488315212

operator Registration with ANS plan name Product registration SAÚDE SIM LTDA 320111 YES 10 ADHESION REG 1 SC NURSE 481883181 SAÚDE SIM LTDA 320112 YES SENIOR ENF IND AH S/C 480908184 SAÚDE SIM LTDA 320113 Yes Essential Emp R1 CC 470934149 SAÚDE SIM LTDA 320114 YES 10 BUSINESS REG 1 SC NURSE 481217184 SAÚDE SIM LTDA 320115 YES 20 BUSINESS REG 1 SC NURSE 481214180 UNIMED DO SUDOESTE COOPERATIVA DE JOO MEDICO LTDA 350371 SILVER ESSENTIAL 480530185 SANTA HELENA MEDICAL ASSISTANCE S/A 355097 Gold V 472352140 ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA 402478 COL FOR ADMISSION SALVADOR – NUR 482185198 ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA 402479 PPHS SALVADOR ENF 479449174 ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA 402480 PPHS – POPULAR HOSPITAL HEALTH PLAN 464838112 ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA 402481 COL. EMP. SAVIOR ENF 479784181

