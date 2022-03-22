3 tips to calm the mind and end anxiety

Even after more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, anxiety, depression and other disorders continue to intensify. Now, people live in a world surrounded by uncertainties, diseases, world conflicts and the most diverse crises.

Covid causes high depression, anxiety and stress

But, did you know that you can calm the mind and be calmer? This is what the specialist in personal development, self-knowledge, expansion of consciousness and meditation, therapist Catia Simionato, guarantees.

According to the specialist, “anxiety has a direct relationship with time”. Therefore, the first step, then, “is to focus on the now, as difficult as it may seem”.

Anxiety Disorders: What Are the Risks?

The therapist suggests trying, for example, “sitting in a chair or lying on your bed and staying for a few minutes inert, not doing or thinking about anything, just concentrating on your breathing.”

Catia also points out that “one of the risks of high anxiety is leaving the person in an emotional state so affected that it can even cause physical illness. These are the so-called psychosomatic diseases, when our emotions are somatized and directly attack our body”.

Here are 3 tips from the therapist to end anxiety:

– Five senses

Touch, smell, taste, hearing and vision need to be stimulated differently. The tip is to try to take a hot bath, while listening to music and then taste a very tasty tea or glass of wine. This already helps to leave the body “alive”, in all its fullness.

– go barefoot

It may sound silly, but walking barefoot, preferably on a lawn or sand, in contact with nature, helps calm you down almost immediately. Again, take your time.

– Breathe

Breathe deeply. When we are anxious, breathing tends to become faster and shorter. This makes the body think it is in danger, making it even more tense. If you don’t know how to practice meditation, it’s worth taking a long 15-second breath, filling your lungs well. Repeat as many times as necessary.