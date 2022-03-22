Alleged Microsoft Source Codes and LG Passwords Leaked Via Lapsus

Lapsus, a cybercriminal, posted files for download on Tuesday night (21) of alleged source codes for Microsoft services, as well as passwords for accounts from the manufacturer LG.

According to Lapsus, the first leak involves accounts in NTLM (NET LAN Manager) hashes of service accounts and employees of the well-known television and smartphone company LG. The second would bring source codes from Microsoft services, such as Cortana, Bing and Bing Maps. Leaks are shared via torrent.

According to security analyst (Red Team) Renato Borbolla, a file comprises about 88,000 hashed passwords, a type of encryption, for Windows accounts. However, there are no indications of leaking Outlook user accounts.

Yesterday (20), Microsoft had already confirmed to Motherboard that it was investigating a possible unauthorized access

Lapsus has become one of the most “active” cybercriminal groups when it comes to spectacle: large companies are attacked and actions are reverberated and even celebrated in groups and channels on Telegram. O modus operandi is different: there is nothing to be in the shadows.

They are also well known for actions in the Ministry of Health, Vodafone, Claro and others. You can understand more about this by accessing the Cybercrime report and the show for recognition: an interview with Lapsus.

