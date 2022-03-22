Android 13: Know which Samsung phones should be updated

O Google is working on Android 13, which won its first developer preview in February and a second last week. There is still no release date, but many owners already want to know if their cell phones will be compatible.

A list of devices from Samsung eligible was announced this Monday (21) by the SamMobile. As per the publication, the listing was assembled based on the updated policy of brand updates.

Android 13 had some news released.Source: Google/Disclosure

THE update to android 13 should be accompanied by a new version of the South Korean giant’s interface, probably called One UI 5.0.

Likely eligible models

Check the list of devices Samsung who must receive the Android 13according to SamMobile:

Galaxy S

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 / A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A03

Galaxy M

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F23

Galaxy Xcover

Galaxy Tab

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021)

Android 13 should be presented during the Google I/O 2022, which takes place between the 11th and 12th of May. At the event, Google is expected to reveal new details of the operating system and will also receive a reduced in-person audience.