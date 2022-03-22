Android 13: Know which Samsung phones should be updated

O Google is working on Android 13, which won its first developer preview in February and a second last week. There is still no release date, but many owners already want to know if their cell phones will be compatible.
A list of devices from Samsung eligible was announced this Monday (21) by the SamMobile. As per the publication, the listing was assembled based on the updated policy of brand updates.
Android 13 had some news released.Source: Google/Disclosure
THE update to android 13 should be accompanied by a new version of the South Korean giant’s interface, probably called One UI 5.0.
Likely eligible models
Check the list of devices Samsung who must receive the Android 13according to SamMobile:
Galaxy S
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy Note
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Z
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy A
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A12 / A12 Nacho
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A03
Galaxy M
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M23
Galaxy F
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F23
Galaxy Xcover
Galaxy Tab
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021)
Android 13 should be presented during the Google I/O 2022, which takes place between the 11th and 12th of May. At the event, Google is expected to reveal new details of the operating system and will also receive a reduced in-person audience.
The triple rear camera and selfie camera offer innovative hardware and software so you can easily record a gallery full of share-worthy content, with battery life that lasts over 24 hours, even on 5G.